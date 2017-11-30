Josh Gordon to Start for Browns vs. Chargers in Return from Suspension

David Richard/Associated Press

When Josh Gordon returns to the field for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, the star wide receiver will be in the starting lineup.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced Thursday that Gordon will start against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday will be Gordon's first appearance in an NFL game since Dec. 21, 2014, when he had four receptions for 45 yards against the Carolina Panthers.

Gordon was suspended for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons for multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. The 26-year-old was conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Nov. 1.

He was able to begin practicing with the Browns on Nov. 20 and is eligible to be activated to the roster, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the team would likely wait until the end of the week before making the move official.

Gordon is expected to provide a huge boost to the Browns offense as they seek their first win this season. During his last full season, in 2013, he led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 14 games.