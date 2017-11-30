Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are 7-17 against the spread over their last 24 games in the month of December. The Detroit Lions aren't any better, going 5-16 ATS in their last 21 December games.

A pair of teams looking to fight late-season blues meet when Baltimore hosts Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Ravens opened as three-point favorites; the total was 42 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.4-16.0 Ravens (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Lions can cover the spread

The Lions are trying to bounce back this week after falling at home to rival Minnesota last Thursday 30-23.

Detroit fell down early 13-0, later trailed 27-20, rallied to within 27-23 early in the fourth quarter but could get no closer as its three-game winning streak came to an end.

Two weeks ago, the Lions rallied from 10 points down to win at Chicago 27-24. Just before that, they rallied from another 10-point deficit to beat Cleveland 38-24, and before that, they beat Green Bay 30-17.

Detroit isn't exactly known as a great road team, but it's 4-1 SU and 3-1-1 ATS on the road this season.

At 6-5 overall, the Lions trail 7-4 Atlanta by a game and a tiebreaker in the battle for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Why the Ravens can cover the spread

The Ravens just won their second game in a row with a 23-16 victory over Houston on Monday night.

Baltimore spotted the Texans the game's first touchdown, then scored the next 14 points to take the lead for good. The Ravens kicked a field goal with just under three minutes to go to push the spread as seven-point favorites.

Baltimore outrushed Houston 139-66 and won the turnover battle 3-0. The Ravens turned two of those turnovers into 10 points, and the last one secured the victory. Baltimore now leads the league in turnover margin at plus-11.

Two weeks ago, the Ravens defense pitched its third shutout of this season, blanking Green Bay 23-0.

At 6-5, Baltimore owns the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff standings at the moment.

Smart pick

Detroit can't run the ball and its quarterback is hobbled by a bad ankle. The Ravens defense, meanwhile, has allowed just 39 points total over its last four games. Smart money here bets Baltimore.

NFL betting trends

The Lions are 1-3 SU and ATS in their last four games against the Ravens.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.