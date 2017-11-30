Tiger Woods' Signature Fist Pump Highlights 1st Round Back from Injury

Tiger Woods' Signature Fist Pump Highlights 1st Round Back from InjuryNovember 30, 2017
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
There's the fist pump! Huge par save on No. 4 for @TigerWoods. #QuickHits https://t.co/Z15iCSgZxu2017-11-30 17:49:27
Sidelined by a back injury since January, Tiger Woods returned to the golf course for Thursday's opening round of the Hero World Challenge in Albany, New York.
After submitting a birdie on the third hole, he saved par on the ensuing hole with a precise putt. For the first time in over 300 days, he celebrated with a vintage fist pump.
Although the 41-year-old hasn't won a major championship since 2007, the sporting world still welcomed his latest comeback attempt. Stephen Curry and Michael Phelps both expressed excitement over the 14-time Grand Slam winner golfing again.
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
The wait is over. The wait is over. @TigerWoods2017-11-30 17:01:48
Michael Phelps @MichaelPhelps
Pumped to be watching @TigerWoods back out there!!!2017-11-30 17:58:13
Woods has held his own early into the first round, scoring one under through five holes.
