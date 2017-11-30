    Tiger Woods' Signature Fist Pump Highlights 1st Round Back from Injury

    Andrew GouldFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    Sidelined by a back injury since January, Tiger Woods returned to the golf course for Thursday's opening round of the Hero World Challenge in Albany, New York.

    After submitting a birdie on the third hole, he saved par on the ensuing hole with a precise putt. For the first time in over 300 days, he celebrated with a vintage fist pump.

    Although the 41-year-old hasn't won a major championship since 2007, the sporting world still welcomed his latest comeback attempt. Stephen Curry and Michael Phelps both expressed excitement over the 14-time Grand Slam winner golfing again.

    Woods has held his own early into the first round, scoring one under through five holes.

    [PGA Tour]

