Tiger Woods' Signature Fist Pump Highlights 1st Round Back from Injury

Sidelined by a back injury since January, Tiger Woods returned to the golf course for Thursday's opening round of the Hero World Challenge in Albany, New York.

After submitting a birdie on the third hole, he saved par on the ensuing hole with a precise putt. For the first time in over 300 days, he celebrated with a vintage fist pump.

Although the 41-year-old hasn't won a major championship since 2007, the sporting world still welcomed his latest comeback attempt. Stephen Curry and Michael Phelps both expressed excitement over the 14-time Grand Slam winner golfing again.

Woods has held his own early into the first round, scoring one under through five holes.

[PGA Tour]