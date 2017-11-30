Aaron Gordon Joins Rare Orlando Magic Company with Huge Performance

Fernando Medina/Getty Images

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon recorded 40 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block during Wednesday's 121-108 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. In doing so, he became just the third player in Magic history to drop 40 points and 15 rebounds in a game, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com).

The other two players, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwight Howard, both played center for the team. O'Neal had 12 such games, while Howard registered four.

Gordon was drafted with the fourth-overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after playing one year of college ball at Arizona. There, he received a mid-season Wooden Award and led the Pac-12 in offensive rebounds (102) and also led the NCAA in Defensive Win Shares (3.3), per Sports-Reference.

Now, in his fourth season in the NBA, the 22-year-old is on pace for a career year. After Wednesday's rout of the Thunder, he's averaging career-highs in points (18.6), rebounds (8.4), assists (2.2) and steals (1.1). He's also shooting a blistering 51.0 percent from the field and is making 2.3 threes per game at a 43.8 percent clip.

Gordon will look to continue his impressive play when the Magic square off against the Golden State Warriors on Friday.