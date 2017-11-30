Chelsea Star David Luiz Reportedly 'Thinks He Has No Future' at Stamford Bridge

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

David Luiz reportedly holds concerns over his status with Chelsea and "thinks he has no future" at Stamford Bridge amid rumours of a fractious relationship with manager Antonio Conte.

Brazilian website UOL reported Luiz could "walk out of Chelsea" despite the fact he doesn't want to leave, having sat out the Blues' last four Premier League outings while he looks to return from a knee injury (h/t Sport Witness).

Luiz was an unused substitute in recent matchups against Liverpool and West Bromwich Albion, and the club are said to have knocked back two approaches from Real Madrid to talk with the player's agent.

According to Sport Witness, that suggests the Blues boardroom and Conte may not have the same opinion on the former Benfica talisman. Conte addressed the media on Thursday and gave an update on the defender's knee injury, per analyst Ben Dinnery:

Conte was at the Stamford Bridge helm when Luiz made a £34 million return to Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2016, but that's no guarantee it was the former Juventus chief who pushed for the deadline-day transfer.

Sport Witness also recently cited a report from Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, which gave some indication as to how much a suitor would need to pay to prise the central defender away from west London:

Luiz made a triumphant return to Chelsea last season and missed only five matches as Conte raced to the Premier League title in his first term in charge of the club, forming a crucial anchor in their three-man defence.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan commented on recent rumours of a potential move to Madrid and the potential it could have for forming a fiery combination of hot-headed stalwarts:

UOL's report also alluded to Conte's other rocky relationships with Brazilian stars at Chelsea, having fallen out with Diego Costa, who will return to Atletico Madrid in January, while Willian's place at the club is also in some doubt.

Luis has made eight Premier League appearances this season, but Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill and Antonio Rudiger provide stiff competition for places in defence, while Andreas Christiansen, 21, is a highly touted prospect in the position.

Radio Montecarlo recently reported Real have even opened negotiations with Luiz's representatives already, although it's said Los Blancos still only see him as a back-up to their first-choice stars (h/t Edu Herrero of AS).

They likely wouldn't be his only suitors in the event he is to become available, and Luiz's stance regarding a Chelsea departure could soften if his playing time at the club continues to suffer.