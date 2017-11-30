Super Bowl 2018: Latest Vegas Odds, Date, Location

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The more things change in the NFC, the more they stay the same in the AFC.

Looking at the top of the Super Bowl LII odds, four of the top five teams did not even make the playoffs a year ago. The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFL's best record at 10-1, the MVP favorite in Carson Wentz and are one win away from being the league's first team to lock up a playoff spot.

A year ago, Wentzwas a mostly unproven rookie from an FCS school working his way through a hit-and-miss season. Now, he has the endorsement of LeBron James and is considered perhaps the premier young quarterback in football.

“It’s pretty cool. I’ve got a ton of respect for a guy like LeBron. When I was a kid watching him tear up the league when he was a rookie … I love watching that guy play,”Wentz told reporters this week. “He’s unbelievable, quite the talented one, one of the most impressive athletes in the world. It’s pretty humbling to hear that stuff.”

A year ago, Case Keenum was a career backup getting his first chance at a full-time starter job on a team that won four games. A couple months ago, he was the third quarterback on every Minnesota Vikings fans' mind.

Now he's the leader of a Vikings team that's won seven straight and is in a commanding position for an NFC North crown. Keenum has been the steady hand steering the ship, throwing for 2,476 yards and 14 touchdowns against five interceptions. ESPN's QBR metric ranks him as the second-best quarterback of 2017 behind injured Texans rookie Deshaun Watson.

A year ago, Jared Goff sat most of the season behind Keenum playing for a coach who didn't believe in him. Now he's perhaps the most-improved player in football and looks like a franchise quarterback under a coach who schemes to his strengths. Sean McVay has been a revelation in his first year as the Los Angeles Rams' head coach, taking a team that finished 4-12 a year ago and leading them to the best point differential in the league.

McVay and Goff are so in sync that his coach speaks sometimes down to the very last second allowable in his quarterback's headset.

“Sometimes he talks all the way up to 15 seconds,” Goff said of McVay, per Rich Hammond of the Orange County Register. “Sometimes he talks for five seconds. Sometimes he talks for 10 seconds. It all varies. Just like every other quarterback in the league, it stops at 15 seconds and we run the play. But he’s great on the headset, though. He does a great job, and gives me as much or as little information as I need.”

A year ago, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger were basically right where they are now. Brady and Roethlisberger are the two remaining constants of the AFC, leading a pair of 9-2 teams that once again look like Super Bowl contenders.

The New England Patriots clinched their 17th consecutive winning season last week and are two wins away from their ninth straight AFC East crown. They have won the division 13 consecutive years when Brady is healthy.

At age 40, Brady is Wentz's closest competition for league MVP. He's thrown for 3,374 yards and 26 touchdowns against three interceptions, putting him on pace for the best age-40 season for a quarterback in NFL history—and one of the best of his career overall. The 111.7 quarterback rating Brady's put up would rank as the third-best in his career.

Roethlisberger hasn't been nearly as prolific but has been better of late. After throwing for 12 touchdowns and 10 picks through the first nine games, Roethlisberger has thrown eight touchdowns with only two interceptions in his last two games.

The Patriots and Steelers, who met a year ago in the AFC Championship Game, are prohibitive favorites for first-round byes again heading into Week 13.

Here's a look at all the Super Bowl odds and more before the weekend kicks off:

Super Bowl Odds

New England Patriots: 5-2



Philadelphia Eagles: 4-1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 6-1

Minnesota Vikings: 10-1



New Orleans Saints: 12-1

Atlanta Falcons: 12-1

Los Angeles Rams: 12-1

Seattle Seahawks: 20-1

Carolina Panthers: 20-1

Los Angeles Chargers: 20-1



Kansas City Chiefs: 25-1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 33-1

Tennessee Titans: 33-1

Baltimore Ravens: 40-1

Oakland Raiders: 50-1

Detroit Lions: 66-1

Washington Redskins: 66-1

Buffalo Bills: 80-1

Arizona Cardinals: 100-1

Cincinnati Bengals: 100-1

Dallas Cowboys: 125-1

Green Bay Packers: 125-1

Houston Texans: 250-1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 250-1

Denver Broncos: 500-1

New York Jets: 500-1

Miami Dolphins: 500-1

Chicago Bears: 1,000-1

Indianapolis Colts: 1,000-1

Super Bowl Info

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

Date: Feb. 4, 2018

Network: NBC

All odds via OddsShark.