Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Each Positions' Flex and PPR Projections

You want NFL fantasy rankings for the week? PPR projections? A look at the top flex options?

I've got you.

Here's how this will work: For the rankings themselves, I've used the FantasyPros consensus rankings from Week 13, which takes the average rankings from 64 fantasy experts. But I'll also offer my own PPR projections, which may differ from the consensus rankings (in part because the consensus rankings are done with standard-scoring in mind), giving you two different viewpoints on fantasy for the week.

Confused? Don't worry, it will all make sense below.

Quarterbacks

1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots (PPR Projection: 22 points)

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (17 points)



3. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (20)



4. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (15)



5. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers (18)



6. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (17)



7. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (19)

8. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (15)



9. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills (15)



10. Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans (14)



I'm higher on Jared Goff this week than the consensus. For one, I like the matchup. The Arizona Cardinals give up the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week, and Jacksonville's Blake Bortles just posted 23.6 points against them in Week 12.

But Goff has also been solid for fantasy owners, registering 18 or more fantasy points in four of his past five games. He has fantastic upside this week, and I think he has top-three potential at the position.

Running Backs

1. Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers (PPR Projection: 23 points)

2. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (20 points)



3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (18 points)



4. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (15 points)



5. Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears (14 points)



6. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers (15 points)



7. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills (15 points)



8. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints (12 points)



9. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers (12 points)



10. Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (7 points)



11. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs (10 points)



12. Dion Lewis, New England Patriots (15 points)

13. Lamar Miller, Houston Texans (9 points)



14. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (14 points)

15. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (8 points)

16. Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders (7 points)

17. Alex Collins, Baltimore Ravens (6 points)

18. Latavius Murray, Minnesota Vikings (10 points)

19. Adrian Peterson, Arizona Cardinals (8 points)

20. Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins (6 points)

Christian McCaffrey is always going to have far more upside in PPR formats, as only Le'Veon Bell (61) has more receptions among running backs than McCaffrey (59). His total of 479 receiving yards is third among running backs, while his three receiving touchdowns are tied for fourth.

Yes, the Saints have been tough against opposing running backs, but they also give up 5.8 receptions and 49.8 receiving yards to the position per week. McCaffrey averages 5.3 receptions and 43.5 receiving yards per week. Essentially, McCaffrey should post his standard PPR numbers, which will keep him comfortably among the RB1 options in the format, where he's been all year.

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers (PPR Projection: 20 points)

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (14 points)

3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (12 points)

4. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (17 points)

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (15 points)

6. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals (15 points)

7. Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots (14 points)

8. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (14 points)

9. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (10 points)

10. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (13 points)

11. Doug Baldwin, Seattle Seahawks (13 points)

12. Robby Anderson, New York Jets (13 points)

13. Alshon Jeffery, Philadelphia Eagles (14 points)

14. Devin Funchess, Carolina Panthers (10 points)

15. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (11 points)

16. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota Vikings (10 points)

17. Demaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos (10 points)

18. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (13 points)

19. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals (14 points)

20. Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins (15 points)

No team gives up more receptions (15.4), yards (207.7) or fantasy points (28.6) to opposing wide receivers than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making Davante Adams a fantastic option in all formats.

The Kansas City Chiefs give up the second most points per week to the position, making the red-hot Robby Anderson a superb option. Third on the list is the Green Bay Packers, leaving Mike Evans in line for a big week.

Jarvis Landry continues to be a far superior option in PPR formats than standard-scoring leagues, meanwhile, with the second-most receptions (75) at the position. With the Denver Broncos beat up in the secondary, expect another strong showing.

Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots (PPR Projection: 17 points)

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (15 points)

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (14 points)

4. Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks (12 points)

5. Delanie Walker, Tennessee Titans (10 points)

6. Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders (12 points)

7. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (7 points)

8. Evan Engram, New York Giants (9 points)

9. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (6 points)

10. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings (5 points)

There shouldn't be too many surprises here. Essentially, tight end has broken into three tiers: The Elite Tier (Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz), the Jimmy Graham Tier and the Every Other Option is Pretty Ho-Hum Tier.

You really, really want one of the four players in the first two tiers. If that isn't the case, you've likely had to get creative on a weekly basis. My tip for the week if you find yourself in that third tier is to consider Jared Cook.

It's a strong matchup, and the Oakland Raiders will definitely be without Michael Crabtree and likely will be without Amari Cooper as well. Cook should see a bevy of targets from Derek Carr.

Flex

1. Tevin Coleman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (PPR Projection: 7 points)

2. Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots (5 points)

3. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons (6 points)

4. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings (5 points)

5. DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee Titans (6 points)

6. Orleans Darkwa, RB, New York Giants (6 points)

7. Isaiah Crowell, RB, Cleveland Browns (5 points)

8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (4 points)

9. Golden Tate, WR, Detroit Lions (10 points)

10. Marvin Jones, WR, Detroit Lions (9 points)

In standard formats, yes, your safer bet at flex will generally come from the running back position, although it obviously depends on your team makeup. In PPR formats, however, you almost assuredly are better off starting a wideout at the position, hence players like Golden Tate and Marvin Jones having higher projections.

Honestly, even in standard formats, I'm lower on the top flex options than the consensus rankings. I'd roll the dice on players like DeSean Jackson and Sterling Shepherd over running backs like Rex Burkhead and Derrick Henry.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (PPR Projection: 14 points)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (16 points)

3. Los Angeles Rams (10 points)

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (8 points)

5. Denver Broncos (7 points)

6. Tennessee Titans (7 points)

7. Baltimore Ravens (7 points)

8. Chicago Bears (6 points)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (6 points)

10. New England Patriots (6 points)

The Los Angeles Chargers play the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Chargers are on fire, with 50 fantasy points the past three weeks.

Breaking news: I love the Chargers this week. And you should, too.

Kickers

1. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots (PPR Projection: 14 points)

2. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams (13 points)

3. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (12 points)

4. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints (11 points)

5. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons (10 points)

6. Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (10 points)

7. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (9 points)

8. Ryan Succop, Tennessee Titans (11 points)

9. Nick Novak, Los Angeles Chargers (8 points)

10. Kai Forbath, Minnesota Vikings (7 points)

The advice for kickers remains the same every week: Pick one you trust, one that has consistently produced, and stick by him. It's always risky getting cute at this position on a week-to-week basis.