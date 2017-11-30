    Ben Simmons Sets Rookie Record for Single-Game Free-Throw Attempts

    Bleacher Report MilestonesB/R StaffNovember 30, 2017

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 29: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center on November 29, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons racked up 31 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals during the team's 118-113 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening.

    Amidst arguably the best showing of his early career, Simmons attempted an astounding 29 free throws in the contest, marking an NBA record for most in a game by a rookie, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). The Milwaukee Bucks' Frank Selvy (1954) and Baltimore Bullets' Earl Monroe (1968) previously held the record with 26 each.

    Of his 29 attempts, 24 of them came in the fourth quarter, which also represents an NBA record for most in a single quarter, per ESPN Stats & Info. Unfortunately, Simmons wasn't very efficient with his opportunities, knocking down just 15 of his attempts on the night.

    Simmons has been better than expected in his inaugural campaign, contributing across the board to the tune of 18.7 points, 7.2 assists, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Wednesday's effort included career-high marks for both scoring and rebounding, with previous highs of 27 points and 13 boards.

    The Australia native sat out 2016-17 with a broken right foot, delaying his NBA debut until a year after he was drafted. His rookie season has started with a bang, placing him in position as the early favorite for Rookie of the Year.

    He will attempt to further his bid when he and the Sixers take the court Thursday evening to take on the Boston Celtics.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      BS Meter: Jason Kidd on the Hot Seat?

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kristaps Day-to-Day After Scary Ankle Injury

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Potential Trades and Landing Spots for Jordan

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Steph: Kobe Gave Advice on Playing with Injured Finger

      Ramona Shelburne
      via ESPN.com