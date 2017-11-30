Ben Simmons Sets Rookie Record for Single-Game Free-Throw Attempts

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons racked up 31 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals during the team's 118-113 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday evening.

Amidst arguably the best showing of his early career, Simmons attempted an astounding 29 free throws in the contest, marking an NBA record for most in a game by a rookie, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN.com). The Milwaukee Bucks' Frank Selvy (1954) and Baltimore Bullets' Earl Monroe (1968) previously held the record with 26 each.

Of his 29 attempts, 24 of them came in the fourth quarter, which also represents an NBA record for most in a single quarter, per ESPN Stats & Info. Unfortunately, Simmons wasn't very efficient with his opportunities, knocking down just 15 of his attempts on the night.

Simmons has been better than expected in his inaugural campaign, contributing across the board to the tune of 18.7 points, 7.2 assists, 9.5 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Wednesday's effort included career-high marks for both scoring and rebounding, with previous highs of 27 points and 13 boards.

The Australia native sat out 2016-17 with a broken right foot, delaying his NBA debut until a year after he was drafted. His rookie season has started with a bang, placing him in position as the early favorite for Rookie of the Year.

He will attempt to further his bid when he and the Sixers take the court Thursday evening to take on the Boston Celtics.