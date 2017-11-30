Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

John Cordes/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are 2-1 both straight up and against the spread against the Arizona Cardinals since the arrival of quarterback Jared Goff. Hoping to build upon an excellent performance last week and solidify its playoff standing, Los Angeles meets NFC West rival Arizona on Sunday afternoon in Glendale.

NFL point spread: The Rams opened as six-point favorites; the total was 45.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.0-21.0 Rams (NFL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

The Rams bounced back from that loss at Minnesota two weeks ago to beat a hot New Orleans outfit last week 26-20. Los Angeles took advantage of a 40-yard return on the opening kickoff, driving 59 yards for a touchdown. It pushed its lead to 23-10 early in the fourth quarter and hung on for the win and the cover as a three-point favorite.

The Rams outgained the Saints 415-346 and won the time of possession by a 35-25 split. Goff threw for 354 yards with two touchdown passes, while the Los Angeles defense held Drew Brees and company to a 3-of-13 performance on third downs.

The Rams have outgained four of their last five opponents, three of them by 150 yards or more. They're also 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

At 8-3 overall, Los Angeles trails the 9-2 Vikings by a game and a tiebreaker in the battle for the No. 2 seed in the upcoming NFC playoffs.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

The Cardinals just snapped a two-game losing skid with a 27-24 victory over a streaking Jacksonville team last week. With former Jaguar Blaine Gabbert at quarterback, Arizona grabbed an early 13-0 lead and trailed 17-16 early in the fourth quarter. A 57-yard field goal from Phil Dawson with one second left gave Arizona the outright upset as a six-point dog.

The Cardinals outgained the Jaguars 344-219, held a 35-25 edge in time of possession and made a key two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Dawson was 4-of-4 on field-goal attempts.

Arizona has outgained three of its last four opponents and seven of its last 10 foes.

At 5-6, the Cardinals trail 7-4 Atlanta by two games for the second NFC wild-card spot.

Smart pick

Los Angeles, up to +1400 (wager $100 to win $1400) on the Super Bowl 52 odds, just beat Arizona six weeks ago 33-0 in London, and should probably win this game, too. And teams that win games usually cover spreads. Also, divisional home dogs are only 7-20 SU and 10-14-3 ATS in the NFL this season. The smart money here rides the Rams.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in three of the Rams' last four games against the Cardinals.

The favored team is 3-1 SU and ATS in its last four games in this matchup.

The Cardinals are 0-6-1 ATS in their last seven games against their division at home.

All NFL odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds tracker app.