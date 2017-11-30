Report: J.T. Barrett Underwent Knee Surgery, Expected to Play vs. Wisconsin

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is reportedly expected to play in the Big Ten Championship Game against Wisconsin on Saturday despite undergoing arthroscopic surgery to remove torn meniscus from his right knee Sunday.

Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch provided the update Thursday and noted the decision was made to limit the chance of further problems during the conference title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Buckeyes have not confirmed the news.

Barrett exited OSU's 31-20 victory over rival Michigan in the third quarter last Saturday due to the knee problem, which he said has been an issue throughout the campaign. Afterward, head coach Urban Meyer told reporters the setback occurred after a "guy with a camera" bumped into Barrett on the sideline.

"It just twisted up on me, and I wasn't able to pop it out again," Barrett said. "I remember he was wearing something gray, and he just kept walking. I'm pretty sure he got a little nervous."

Meyer didn't mention Barrett's surgery during his Monday press conference, but he considered the quarterback "probable" for the clash with the Badgers.

"He's doing a nice job with all the rehab," he said.

Meyer previously requested an "all-out investigation" into the incident.

Barrett has played well this season despite the lingering knee injury. He's completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 2,728 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games, adding 672 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground.

Ohio State, which OddsShark notes is a 6.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, will need him at full strength against the undefeated Badgers' top-ranked defense.