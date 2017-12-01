    Brighton vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2017

    STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Liverpool player Mohamed Salah celebrates his second goal with Alberto Moreno (l) during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Liverpool at Bet365 Stadium on November 29, 2017 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Liverpool travel south on Saturday to put their unbeaten Premier League streak on the line against Brighton & Hove Albion in Week 15.

    The Reds have gone unbeaten in their last five outings, winning four, and have ridden that hot streak to a spot in the top five in the standings.

    The Seagulls sit in 10th place and are winless in their last three outings.

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

    Date: Saturday, December 2

    Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

    Venue: American Express Community Stadium, Falmer, Brighton

    TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.)

    Live Stream: NBC Live, fubo.tv

              

    Team News

    Ragner Klavan remains doubtful after missing the midweek contest against Stoke City due to illness, per WhoScored.com. Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Bogdan are long-term absentees, but manager Jurgen Klopp rotated his side against the Potters and could bring several starters back into the starting XI.

    BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Davy Propper of Brighton in action during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at Amex Stadium on November 28, 2017 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
    Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

    The hosts are sweating on the availability of defender Gaetan Bong, although Markus Suttner proved a solid replacement in the scoreless draw against Crystal Palace on Tuesday and could again feature against the Reds.

            

    Preview

    Liverpool bounced back from their draw against Chelsea with a routine 3-0 win at Stoke City on Wednesday, despite resting several key players. The in-form Mohamed Salah added two more goals to his impressive tally, and Sadio Mane also got on the scoresheet.

    The Egyptian in particular has been sensational this season, leading the division with 12 goals. His form has led to plenty of praise on Twitter, as well as posts such as this from sportswriter Nooruddean Choudry:

    Brighton should give Salah and his team-mates a solid challenge on Saturday, though. Like the Reds, the Seagulls love to make full use of the wing areas and rely on athleticism in the attacking third―the similar philosophies could lead to a spectacular contest.

    In their first season in the Premier League, the Seagulls have proved to be a solid team that can hang with most of the top sides. Their efficiency in front of goal has been lacking―just 13 scored, compared to 28 for the Reds―but they don't concede much and maintain their defensive setups well.

    BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Amex Stadium prior to the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at Amex Stadium on November 28, 2017 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
    Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

    Their 1-0 loss against Manchester United at Old Trafford in Week 11 was Brighton's first defeat since the start of October, and they've lost at the Amex Stadium just once this season.

    Liverpool's road form hasn't been great―three wins in seven―but their hot streak in front of goal, combined with an improved defence that has put up solid numbers in recent weeks, means they will likely prove too good for the Seagulls.

    Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 0-1 Liverpool

