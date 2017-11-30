Giancarlo Stanton Trade Rumors: Yankees, Marlins Have Discussed RF

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The New York Yankees and Miami Marlins have reportedly had discussions regarding superstar slugger Giancarlo Stanton, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Per that report, "the Yankees would have to include some combination of Jacoby Ellsbury, Chase Headley and maybe Brett Gardner to make their tax goal still work. And while it's a long shot, technically it's doable."

As Heyman noted, the Yankees have the young prospects to make a deal work. Per Jim Callis of MLB.com, the New York has the No. 8 farm system in all of baseball.

So the bigger issue would be the money considerations given the 10 years and $295 million left on Stanton's contract. While Miami would likely absorb some of that money, the Yankees would still be undertaking a huge financial commitment.

As Heyman wrote:

"The key for the Yankees, of course, is their long-stated desire to get under the tax threshold so they can reset their tax rate and play next winter when several stars are hitting the market, including Bryce Harper, Manny Machado (an even more likely target for them than Harper), possibly Clayton Kershaw, Josh Donaldson and many others."

The other issue in sending salaries the other way would be the fact that Ellsbury has a no-trade clause and reportedly doesn't want to leave the Yankees.

And, of course, there is the fact that a number of teams have been rumored to be interested in Stanton.

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reported earlier in the week that the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals were the most engaged teams in Stanton trade talks, but previous reports have also linked teams like the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox to the slugger, while the Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly top Stanton's wish list.

It shouldn't come to a surprise that Stanton's future is by far and away the biggest storyline of the MLB offseason. The defending NL MVP is coming off a season in which he hit 59 home runs and 132 RBI, both the best in baseball, and until he's moved, the rest of the league will be in something of a holding pattern.

Stanton is the main domino, with a number of teams seemingly remaining in the sweepstakes, including the Yankees.