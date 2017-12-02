Premier League Week 15 Fixtures: EPL TV Schedule, Live Stream and Picks

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal and Manchester United will collide at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening in a high-profile clash that could bring the best or the worst out of the Premier League Week 15 schedule.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has a reputation for employing defensive tactics when travelling to face the big guns, but neutrals will be hoping to see a more adventurous display in north London.

Manchester City restored an eight-point lead at the top of the table on Wednesday after escaping with a 2-1 win against Southampton. On Sunday, they are set to host a West Ham United side that lost 4-0 at Everton in their previous outing.

Further down the standings, Watford host Tottenham Hotspur and have the opportunity to draw level with the north Londoners with a win at Vicarage Road following Spurs' three-game Premier League winless streak.

Read on for a preview of the Premier League Week 15 fixtures, complete with score predictions and a breakdown of how to tune into the action.

Premier League Week 15 Fixtures (US/UK TV Info)

Saturday

Chelsea 3-1 Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN/Sky Sports

Everton 2-0 Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Watford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET on CNBC

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Leicester City 1-1 Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-3 Liverpool, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET on NBCSN

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET on NBC/BT Sport

Sunday

Bournemouth 1-2 Southampton, 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN/Sky Sports

Manchester City 4-0 West Ham United, 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET on NBCSN/Sky Sports

United to Blot Arsenal's Clean Streak

A run of three consecutive Premier League wins has revitalised Arsenal's season in recent weeks, but the impending threat of an in-form United side coming to north London promises to see that unravel on Saturday.

There are injury concerns for both sides. The most significant of those for Arsenal will see them without club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette, who has a groin injury, per Michael Hincks of Sky Sports. James Benge of the London Evening Standard recently predicted a familiar face to United could replace him at the Emirates Stadium:

United, meanwhile, will be hoping to see centre-backs Eric Bailly and Phil Jones back in the lineup after they missed the previous three league matchups.

Another potential absentee for United is midfielder Nemanja Matic. Blogger Liam Canning recently gave his view on what the Serb has done for the club since reuniting with Mourinho over the summer:

The Gunners have already lost to Liverpool and Manchester City this season, and they managed to record a 0-0 draw in September's trip to Chelsea. United have fared slightly better in the bigger games, beating Tottenham (as Arsenal did earlier in November) and drawing at Liverpool, although they lost 1-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Defence is the key area in this clash, and while United have conceded seven of their eight leaked league goals away from home, they have also managed to preserve four clean sheets on the road.

Lacazette's absence robs Saturday's hosts of an attacking presence they are sure to sorely miss, and if Bailly, Jones or both return to the United team, Arsenal could see their attacking attempts muted by a steadfast back line.

Liverpool's Next Leap at Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion sit the highest of any of the three promoted teams entering December, but it's been just over two months since the Seagulls managed a win at the Amex Stadium.

There aren't many attacks in Europe Chris Hughton's side would want to avoid more than Liverpool's, with Mohamed Salah coming off the bench to score a brace in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat of Stoke City.

The Egypt international is the Premier League's leading goalscorer and has made a terrific contribution during his debut term for the Reds, per OptaJoe:

Sadio Mane also got his first Premier League goal since August in that win at Stoke, but despite the three points, manager Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match press conference there are improvements to be made, via Yahoo Sport UK:

Brighton drew 0-0 at home with Crystal Palace in Tuesday's M23 derby, and their inability to clinch a win at home of late might result in an embarrassment against the Reds, who have netted 10 times in their past three away games in all competitions.

Hughton's men also haven't scored in their past two matches, meaning they could be in for a long afternoon on Saturday if the Merseysiders can find their footing at the back.