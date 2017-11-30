Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Who can figure out the Kansas City Chiefs? They started this season with five straight wins and covers. But since then, they are just 1-5, both SU and ATS. Can Kansas City kick this funk when it meets the New York Jets Sunday afternoon in New Jersey?

NFL point spread: The Chiefs opened as 4.5-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. Line updates and matchup report.

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 26.4-18.2 Jets. NFL picks on every game.

Why the Chiefs Can Cover the Spread

The Chiefs are coming off a 16-10 decision against the Buffalo Bills, their second straight tough loss and third overall. Kansas City fell down to the Bills out of the gate 10-0, fought back to within 13-10 early in the third quarter but could not complete the comeback.

On the day, the Chiefs only managed 236 yards of offense but only allowed 268. Kansas City reached Buffalo territory, but an Alex Smith interception—the only turnover of the game—ended the threat.

In Week 11, the Chiefs fell to the New York Giants, also at MetLife Stadium, 12-9 in overtime.

Despite the recent slump Kansas City, at 6-5, still leads the AFC West by a game over the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders, but they have fallen to +3,300 (wager $100 to win $3,300) on the Super Bowl LII odds.

Why the Jets Can Cover the Spread

The Jets are also coming off a second straight close loss, a 35-27 decision to the Carolina Panthers. New York trailed the Panthers 12-3 in the second quarter, rallied to take a 20-18 lead early in the fourth but gave up touchdowns on a fumble return and a punt return to fall down. The Jets gave up a field goal with 20 seconds left to just miss the cover as six-point dogs.

On the afternoon, New York outgained Carolina 391-299. But a dropped pass in the end zone cost the Jets an early touchdown, a failure from a 1st-and-goal at the Panthers 1-yard line cost them four more points and a roughing penalty negated a late defensive stop.

New York outgained Tampa Bay 275-271 in Week 11 but lost 15-10. In fact, Gang Green has outgained its past three opponents.

The Jets are also 5-1 ATS at MetLife Stadium this season.

Smart Pick

The Jets have been playing some decent ball as of late, while the Chiefs look lost. And Kansas City is dealing with a minor quarterback situation. The smart money here gives the nod to New York.

NFL Betting Trends

The Chiefs are 6-1 ATS in their past seven games against the Jets.

The favored team is 8-0 SU in its past eight games in this matchup.

The total has gone over in four of the Jets' past five games.

