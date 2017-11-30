Conor McGregor Speeds Away from Court Appearance Screaming 'Come and Get Me'

PAUL FAITH/Getty Images

UFC star Conor McGregor managed to make headlines once again after making a court appearance for speeding in his native Dublin, Ireland, driving away at speed and telling reporters to "come and get me."

TMZ Sports reported the news, while RTE News provided video footage:

McGregor was handed a €400 fine (roughly $475) after pleading guilty to a speeding charge. He was caught driving 98 mph in a 62 mph zone.

The 29-year-old, who hasn't fought in the UFC since UFC 205 in November 2016, has been making plenty of headlines away from the organisation of late. It was speculated on social media that he was involved in a bar fight after the Irish Independent reported a "well-known Irish celebrity" was involved in a brawl in Dublin (h/t Daily Mail). He also jumped into the cage at a Bellator event, leading to an angry confrontation with referee Marc Goddard:

The incidents come at a time of uncertainty regarding McGregor's future. While he's still UFC lightweight champion, he hasn't been inside the Octagon in a year and most recently faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match.

Even UFC president Dana White has admitted he's unsure whether the Notorious will fight in the organisation again, per Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole.