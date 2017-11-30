Mike Rizzo Wants 'Iconic, Historic' Bryce Harper with Nationals for Whole Career

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo is confident the club can compete to keep superstar outfielder Bryce Harper despite the massive contract offers the slugger could receive if he enters free agency after the 2018 MLB season.

On Wednesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com passed along comments Rizzo made about the situation during an appearance on the MLB Network.

"I think we have as good a chance to sign him long-term as anybody in baseball," he said. "He's the type of iconic, historic type of player that would love to be with the same organization throughout his whole career, such as [Derek] Jeter and that group of guys. I think he wants to be here. We want him here. I think there's an opportunity for him to make history here."

Harper was selected by the Nats with the first overall pick in the 2010 draft and made a rapid ascent through the minor leagues before making his MLB debut in 2012. He was named the National League's Most Valuable Player in 2015 and has earned five All-Star Game selections in six seasons.

Rizzo believes the 25-year-old Las Vegas native's connection with the organization could help the front office in contract negotiations over the next year.

"We have a lot of things going for us," he said on the MLB Network. "Bryce and I are very close, we dealt with Bryce's agents on many, many occasions. We have a great relationship with the company. Bryce was scouted, drafted, signed and developed here in Washington. It's his home away from home, and I think he loves the fan base and loves the city."

As always, the biggest question is whether the Nationals will have the financial resources to match baseball's top spenders in a likely bidding war next winter.

The right fielder hasn't discussed his long-term outlook much publicly, but in February 2016 he was asked on WJFK Radio about potentially signing a $400 million contract and replied by saying that sounded low, per Chris Lingebach of CBS DC.

"Yeah, I mean I don't really think about that stuff. I just try to play the years out and do everything I can to help my team win," Harper said. "But don't sell me short. That's what you're doing right now to me, so don't do that."

An American League general manager told Eddie Matz of ESPN.com in June the overall value of the contract could come close to $600 million if Harper is willing to sign for 15 years, which would probably cover the rest of his career.

"Four hundred million is light," the GM said. "It's going to be more than that. If you could sign him to a 15-year contract, you do it. I would say something in the range of $35 million a year, maybe closer to the high 30s. It could approach 40 million dollars a year."

Harper didn't do anything to hurt that value during the 2017 campaign. He posted a .319/.413/.595 triple-slash line and crushed 29 homers in just 111 games for Washington.