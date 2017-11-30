FSU Reportedly Urging Jimbo Fisher to Make a Decision Amid Texas A&M Rumors

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Florida State is reportedly pushing head football coach Jimbo Fisher to make a decision soon about whether to stay with the Seminoles or leave to join Texas A&M.

On Thursday, Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reported Fisher is viewed as the Aggies' top choice to replace Kevin Sumlin, and FSU has already started the process of looking at replacements. School officials want an answer quickly, though the coach wants to wait until after Saturday's game against Louisiana-Monroe.

Texas A&M is prepared to pay the 52-year-old West Virginia native over $7 million per season to make the switch, per Schlabach. That would make him the third-highest-paid coach in college football behind Alabama's Nick Saban and Clemson's Dabo Swinney.

Fisher currently ranks sixth among college coaches with $5.7 million in total pay for the 2017 season, according to USA Today.

He's declined to discuss whether he's considering an offer from A&M throughout the week. Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times passed along comments he made Monday during a WTSM Radio interview.

"You know I never comment on jobs…" Fisher said. "Right now, there's no reason to comment."

Florida State needs a victory over the Warhawks at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday to become bowl-eligible after back-to-back wins over Delaware State and rival Florida left its record at 5-6. OddsShark notes the Noles are 27-point favorites in the contest.

Regardless of the result, Fisher will post his worst record with the program, having won at least nine games in every season from 2010 through 2016. It's an extended run of success that included an undefeated 2013 campaign that ended with a BCS National Championship.

Meanwhile, Schlabach listed Willie Taggart (Oregon), Justin Fuente (Virginia Tech) and Charlie Strong (South Florida) as FSU's main targets should Fisher leave for the Aggies.