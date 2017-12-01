Chelsea vs. Newcastle: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

Antonio Conte will want to see his Chelsea side continue their excellent form on Saturday, when they welcome a struggling Newcastle United team to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues battled to a 1-0 win over Swansea City on Wednesday, securing their fifth win from six Premier League games. A victory would put the champions on the same points as Manchester United ahead of their meeting with Arsenal later in the day.

Newcastle came back from two goals down to draw with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday and end a run of four consecutive losses. But manager Rafael Benitez will be looking nervously over his shoulder, with the team five points above the relegation zone.

Date: Saturday, December 4

Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT, 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports (U.S.), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Live Stream: NBC Sports App (U.S.), Sky Go (UK)

Team News

Chelsea: Despite being sent from the sidelines during the win over Swansea, manager Conte looks set to be in the dugout for this one, per Sam Wallace of the Daily Telegraph. In terms of playing personnel, Michy Batshuayi is likely to miss the game, while David Luiz sat out the clash with the Welsh side.

Likely XI: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill; Davide Zappacosta, N'Golo Kane, Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Marcos Alonso; Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata.

Newcastle United: Benitez will be hoping to welcome back Jamaal Lascelles in defence after missing the last five games, while Christian Atsu is also a doubt.

Likely XI: Robert Elliot; DeAndre Yedlin, Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, Chancel Mbemba; Jonjo Shelvey, Mikel Merino, Isaac Hayden; Matt Ritchie, Joselu, Ayoze Perez.

Preview

Although Chelsea didn't turn in their most fluid attacking performance against Swansea in midweek, eventually they took the lead their dominance deserved.

For Conte, it will have been a satisfying result, as he rested a few key men in the form of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Eden Hazard (who came on as a second-half substitute) and especially Cesar Azpilicueta.

As relayed by Tifo Football, it's been a long time since the Spain international didn't feature in a Premier League game for the Blues:

One suspects Conte will call on these key men again for the match against Newcastle, which has the potential to be the trickier of the two games Chelsea have had to negotiate this week.

For the visitors, the prospect of a recharged Hazard going up against their back line is not one to relish. After all, the Belgian has been in sensational form in recent weeks.

Against Liverpool in his previous start, Hazard led the Reds defence a merry dance for much of the match, finding space, driving forward and creating chances for team-mates.

Speaking about some rough treatment the 26-year-old received in that game, the Chelsea boss suggested the best forwards have to get used to taking a few kicks:

Hazard will be itching to go against a Newcastle defence that has looked far from watertight in recent weeks, with Manchester United, Watford and West Brom causing the Magpies a number of issues.

Benitez will at least be pleased that his team showed some fight in midweek, as they recovered well after falling 2-0 behind against the Baggies. They will have to showcase more of that tenacity and cohesion if they are to get anything here.

They will also need some composure on the ball, which is something Mikel Merino has brought to the hub of the side when he's been available. Scouted Football praised the Spaniard's impact on the side:

Against his former club, Benitez—who was never completely accepted by the Chelsea fans as interim manager in 2012-13—will set his side up to be robust, frustrate the hosts and potentially grab a goal on the counter.

It's a plan the Newcastle players seem unable to tap into, though, as they've lacked the concentration and anticipation to get through matches against savvy attacking outfits. Chelsea are one of those and, after bossing plenty of the ball, will find a way to scythe through the visitors.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Newcastle United