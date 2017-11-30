Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics (18-4) will try to rebound from their second loss in four games when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (12-8) on Thursday as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The 76ers will be playing back-to-back nights following a 118-113 win over the Washington Wizards and will rest center Joel Embiid.

Point spread: The Celtics opened as eight-point favorites, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 106.9-105.4, Celtics (NBA picks on every game)

Why the 76ers can cover the spread

Embiid scored 25 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked four shots in Wednesday's victory against Washington, although Philadelphia did not cover the spread as a seven-point favorite. Without him in the lineup, backers of the 76ers will likely get an inflated line they can use in their favor.

Philly had covered the spread in six straight games prior to that and beaten the number in four of the past five meetings with Boston. The exception was a 102-92 home loss to the Celtics on October 20, with the other four games all decided by eight points or less.

Why the Celtics can cover the spread

Boston will have a few extra days of rest after falling to the Detroit Pistons 118-108 at home on Monday. That should help the Celtics recover and forget how poorly they played defensively, especially in the fourth quarter when they were outscored by a 32-22 margin.

They have won 12 of the past 13 meetings with the 76ers straight up, going 8-5 ATS in those games despite failing to cover four of the last five. Boston's leading scorer Kyrie Irving also totaled less than 20 points for the fifth time this season (in which he played more than two minutes), so he should bounce back.

Smart betting pick

The 76ers have lost three straight and four of their last five when playing the second game of a back-to-back situation as they are here. They have also failed to cover their past two under that scenario, with one of them taking place this season.

The Toronto Raptors routed Philadelphia 128-94 as nine-point home favorites on October 21, and bettors may see a similar outcome. Bet on the Celtics to win and cover easily.

NBA betting trends

Philadelphia is 13-4 ATS in its last 17 games.

The total has gone over in 10 of Philadelphia's last 13 games on the road.

Boston is 16-3-1 ATS in its last 20 games.

