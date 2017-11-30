Hue Jackson Comments on Josh Gordon's Past Issues with Drugs, Crime and Violence

David Richard/Associated Press

Ahead of Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon's anticipated return to action in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Hue Jackson commented on an article detailing Gordon's past issues with drugs, crime and violence.

In reference to Ben Baskin of The MMQB's Gordon profile, Jackson said, "Obviously there's nothing good that comes from those things," according to ESPN.com's Pat McManamon.

Jackson also expressed his hope that Gordon can move forward and leave all his problems in the past: "Hopefully that's all we'll hear from that. I'm sure there will be lessons learned from him for all of that. I said this a long time ago: There's cleansing people go through in these situations. But like I said, I don't think there's anything great about that. That's a tough article."

Baskin's profile touched on several heavy subjects, including Gordon's struggles growing up in Houston.

Gordon said he was mixed up with gangs, took part in an armed robbery and carried a gun with him every day while he was in high school.

The one-time Pro Bowler has officially been suspended five times for a grand total of 33 games since entering the NFL due largely to substance abuse violations, per Spotrac.

Gordon was reinstated on Nov. 1, however, and the plan is for him to play against the Chargers on Sunday.

The 26-year-old's last appearance in an NFL regular-season game came in 2014, but his talent is undeniable.

In 2013, Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards to go along with nine receiving touchdowns.

Gordon's return is welcome for the winless Browns and their fans, as Cleveland ranks 25th in the NFL in passing yardage per game and 32nd in both passing touchdowns (nine) and interceptions thrown (20).