Spoiler: WWE Announces Title Change at NXT Taping Involving Undisputed Era

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

During Wednesday's set of NXT TV tapings, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed ERA defeated SAnitY to become the new NXT Tag Team champions, according to WWE.com.

O'Reilly and Fish were victorious over Eric Young and Killian Dain, and they are now the 13th different pairing to hold the NXT tag titles.

Along with Adam Cole, O'Reilly and Fish scored a big win at the recent NXT TakeOver: WarGames event when they defeated SAnitY and the team of The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong in the first WarGames match to ever occur under the WWE umbrella.

The Undisputed Era first formed at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August when Cole, O'Reilly and Fish all attacked Drew McIntyre following his title win over Bobby Roode.

Prior to joining NXT, O'Reilly and Fish were a hugely successful tag team on the independent scene known as reDRagon.

During their run, reDRagon won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships three times and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles on two occasions with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

SAnitY had held the NXT Tag Team Championships for over 100 days after beating The Authors of Pain, but now that O'Reilly and Fish have captured them, they are a Cole NXT Championship win away from holding all the gold they possibly can in NXT.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).