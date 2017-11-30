    Spoiler: WWE Announces Title Change at NXT Taping Involving Undisputed Era

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2017

    Roman and Seth celebrate in the ring during the WWE show at Zenith Arena on may 09, 2017 in Lille, France. / AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE HUGUEN (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP/Getty Images)
    PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

    During Wednesday's set of NXT TV tapings, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Undisputed ERA defeated SAnitY to become the new NXT Tag Team champions, according to WWE.com.

    O'Reilly and Fish were victorious over Eric Young and Killian Dain, and they are now the 13th different pairing to hold the NXT tag titles.

    Along with Adam Cole, O'Reilly and Fish scored a big win at the recent NXT TakeOver: WarGames event when they defeated SAnitY and the team of The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong in the first WarGames match to ever occur under the WWE umbrella.

    The Undisputed Era first formed at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August when Cole, O'Reilly and Fish all attacked Drew McIntyre following his title win over Bobby Roode.

    Prior to joining NXT, O'Reilly and Fish were a hugely successful tag team on the independent scene known as reDRagon.

    During their run, reDRagon won the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships three times and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team titles on two occasions with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

    SAnitY had held the NXT Tag Team Championships for over 100 days after beating The Authors of Pain, but now that O'Reilly and Fish have captured them, they are a Cole NXT Championship win away from holding all the gold they possibly can in NXT.

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    Related

      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

      Corey Jacobs
      via Wrestling News
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

      Erik Beaston
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

      Anthony Mango
      via Bleacher Report
      Pro Wrestling logo
      Pro Wrestling

      Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

      Kevin Wong
      via Bleacher Report