John Cena Plays Cricket with Sydney Thunder Pro Team in Australia

WWE star John Cena played cricket on a visit to Australian pro team Sydney Thunder recently, but it appears he is not a natural at the sport after he was bowled out by a child.

TMZ provided a link to the video of Cena's visit on Twitter:

The wrestler took to the crease—brandishing the bat as you would in baseball—and faced several deliveries from the Thunder players. But it was one of the youngsters present who claimed a wicket with a fast ball, prompting a bow of approval from Cena.

Cena was visiting Australia as part of the promotional tour for his new film, Ferdinand, and admitted on Twitter he did not fare too well at cricket:

The 40-year-old had been eager to try the sport after arriving at the team's training ground, saying "I gotta learn how to play this."

Despite his unorthodox batting technique, he was able to make a clean connection with a couple of the balls, before the players explained a wicket would see him out of the game.

That is exactly what happened shortly after, when he was caught out by the girl. "I concede, I concede," Cena said. "As you can see, my time is done."