Report: Joel Embiid, 76ers Co-Owner Michael Rubin Visited Meek Mill in Prison

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and co-owner Michael Rubin reportedly visited rapper Meek Mill in prison Friday.

According to TMZ Sports, the visit went well, and the Sixers "really lifted Meek's spirits."

Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison earlier this month for violating his probation with arrests stemming from a St. Louis airport fight and reckless driving in New York City.

Robert Rihmeek Williams (aka Meek Mill)—a 30-year-old Philadelphia native—was placed on probation in 2008 due to a drug and weapons case.

The judge determined that even though the recent cases against Mill were dropped, the arrests still represented violations.

Embiid is one of the NBA's fastest-rising stars, and he, Ben Simmons and Co. have the 76ers on the track toward contention after several years as cellar dwellers.

Behind Embiid's 22.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per game, Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference at 12-8.