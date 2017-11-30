Premier League Week 15 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Arsenal host Manchester United on Saturday as the Premier League gears up for another round of fixtures to kick off a busy December.

Manchester City welcome struggling West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium, while Tottenham Hotspur will look to get their domestic campaign back on track at Watford.

Chelsea take on Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off to open proceedings and Liverpool travel to Brighton & Hove Albion on the same day.

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce and Alan Pardew are set to take charge of their first matches at Everton and West Bromwich Albion, respectively, with the pair facing Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace at home.

Here are all the fixtures for Week 15, complete with score predictions for each:

Saturday, December 2

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET, 3-0

Everton vs. Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 2-1

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 1-2

West Bromwich Albion vs. Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 1-1

Stoke City vs. Swansea City, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 1-2

Leicester City vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 2-1

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET, 1-3

Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET, 2-2

Sunday, December 3

Bournemouth vs. Southampton, 1:30 p.m. GMT/8:30 a.m. ET, 0-0

Manchester City vs. West Ham United, 4 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET, 4-1

Watford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs come into the game in seventh place in the Premier League, just three points ahead of opponents Watford.

A 2-1 defeat to Leicester City on Tuesday consigned the north London side to their third defeat in five league matches. Yahoo Sports' Andrew Gaffney was critical of their form:

It won't be easy for them against a strong Watford side, who ran Manchester United close in their last match before ultimately losing 4-2, having battled back from 3-0 down.

The good news for Spurs is that Harry Kane continued to score—his goal against Leicester was his 10th league strike of the campaign—and he'll again be a threat at Vicarage Road.

What's more, Erik Lamela's timely return could give them a boost. He took just 76 seconds to make an impact from the bench against Leicester, per Football.London's Alasdair Gold:

The Argentinian has been out of action for over a year but was approaching some of his best form at the club prior to his injury struggles.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino will likely ease him back into the swing of things, but he'll be eager to offer further reminders of his talent and he could make the difference here.

Manchester City vs. West Ham United

West Ham have taken a point from their three matches under David Moyes and were demolished 4-0 on Wednesday by an out-of-form Everton side who had won just once since September.

Football writers Kristian Heneage and Daniel Storey examined Moyes' unenviable recent record and the latter also noted the Hammers' upcoming fixtures:

It would take a phenomenal effort for them to avoid defeat on Sunday against City, who have dropped just two points all season.

City's incredible talent pool means there are a number of top players sharing the spotlight, from the likes of Sergio Aguero to Kevin De Bruyne, but Raheem Sterling is the one to watch.

The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke and Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe praised the forward after he rescued the Sky Blues against Southampton on Wednesday:

Pep Guardiola's side isn't likely to be in too much trouble at home to the Hammers on Sunday, but if they are, it will help to have someone with Sterling's recent track record on the pitch.

Based on the two sides' form, though, West Ham could be in for another heavy defeat.