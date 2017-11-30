Real Madrid Reportedly Eye Kepa, David De Gea, Thibaut Courtois in Fresh Rumours

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of a new goalkeeper, with Manchester United's David De Gea, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga all said to be under consideration.

According to Pete Jenson of the Daily Mail, patience has run out with current first-choice Keylor Navas at the Santiago Bernabeu, along with his deputy Kiko Casilla.

It's noted that Kepa would possibly be available for Madrid midseason, with his contract at San Mames set to run out at the end of the campaign. It means Los Blancos could be able to get the 23-year-old on a cut-price deal.

However, it's added by Jenson that Madrid feel as though De Gea and Courtois would both be "attainable" come the end of 2017-18. The Premier League duo both have deals that expire in 2019.

"Both have been looked at before, and Madrid see both as available albeit for considerably more financial outlay then Kepa," Jenson noted. "Courtois has never made a secret of his desire to return to Madrid, where he played on loan for Atletico, and De Gea has twice been on the verge of the Bernabeu only for Real to end up sticking with Navas."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Kepa may not be as established as De Gea and Courtois, but he has the potential to become as good as the duo. Per the Real Madrid Info Twitter account, according to Marca, there's a determination to get him in quickly:

Kepa has proved himself as a dependable option for the Basque outfit. He's commanding in his area, smart in the way he distributes and is a fine shot-stopper, too. Provided he continues to improve in the coming years, he can go on to be one of the world's best.

At the moment, you could argue that's something Madrid don't have in Navas, who made a glaring error on his return to the team on Tuesday in the 2-2 draw with Fuenlabrada. It was a gaffe that prompted this post from SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete:

While Kepa may well be available in the January market, there will be a section of the Los Blancos fanbase that will be keen to see Real add an established star.

De Gea is a player they've tried for previously and is arguably the finest goalkeeper in the world as it stands. Meanwhile, Courtois' future appears to be unclear at Chelsea, with Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws reporting he rejected a contract extension offered in May.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

For Kepa, being brought in midseason and thrust into a side challenging on multiple fronts would put him under a significant amount of pressure.

The sensible option at this point, as such, may be to keep faith in Navas for now, a man who has helped Madrid win back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles, and then assess the situation in the summer.