Kristaps Porzingis on Injury: I Heal So Quickly, 'They Call Me the Lizard'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis may be looking to trade in his unicorn moniker for a new reptilian-inspired nickname after he suffered a sprained right ankle during Wednesday night's 115-86 win over the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden.

Speaking to reporters in the locker room, Porzingis said he's optimistic he'll be ready for the Knicks' next game after he rolled his ankle in the first quarter.

"I hope it's next game. I hope I can ... they call me 'the lizard' because I recover so quickly from things," he said, according to ESPN (h/t theScore's Chris Walder). "So hopefully it's nothing too big. I'm going to get treatment, stay on top of this, and hopefully the lizard can be ready for Sunday."

Porzingis was initially cleared to return after X-rays came back negative, but he was later ruled out with the Knicks firmly in control throughout the second half.

The good news for the Knicks—who snapped a three-game losing streak behind 22 points and 14 rebounds from Enes Kanter—is that Porzginis will have three days to get healthy before they return to the floor.

New York's next tilt is tabbed for Sunday, when the Orlando Magic will make a trip to the Big Apple for a Madison Square Garden matinee.