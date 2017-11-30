Stephen Curry Outduels Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram as Warriors Beat Lakers

Harry How/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers flashed glimpses of their bright future Wednesday at Staples Center, but Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors proved why they are the current kings of the NBA once again.

Curry overcame early shooting woes by drilling two straight threes to open overtime, which put Golden State ahead for good in a 127-123 victory.

Curry finished with 28 points, seven assists and five rebounds, outscoring Ball in an impressive double-double showing from the rookie (15 points and 10 assists). No. 30 played the role of hero early in the overtime, but it was Kevin Durant who scored a team-high 29 points—three of which came on his long-range shot to force the extra time in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Brandon Ingram had the opportunity to counter Durant's triple with a game-winning shot at the buzzer of regulation, but it rimmed out. The Duke product still turned heads with a game-high 32 points, often going against Durant on both ends.

The Warriors are now 16-6 in 2017-18 and narrowly avoided a two-game losing streak following a defeat to the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Los Angeles dropped to 8-13 with its third consecutive loss.

It is a testament to the unpredictability of the long NBA season that a team like the Lakers can hang with the Warriors even when their leading scorer—rookie Kyle Kuzma—wasn't on the court.

It was also further proof Golden State lets its foot off the gas at times, especially when it failed to parlay a double-digit lead in the first quarter into a dominant performance.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr seemingly knew what was coming when he said Tuesday, "We're not stepping on people's throats like we used to," per Carl Steward of the Mercury News. "I'm OK with that for now. But eventually, we're going to have to get back to that point."

Ball took advantage of the defending champions' lack of attention when the Lakers mounted a comeback in the second quarter, catching the Warriors napping for an easy basket for Julius Randle:

That Ball had an early moment was notable since his matchup against Curry in particular was a primary storyline before tipoff. Ball didn't look like someone with shooting woes when he drilled three of his seven three-pointers, which was a better percentage than Curry shot from deep at 3-of-9.

Lonzo seemingly fulfilled the assessment of his father, LaVar Ball, if only for a moment until Curry warmed up in overtime, as the Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area shared:

Curry may have had an excuse for his struggles, as he appeared to have a physical issue with his shooting hand. Tim Kawakami of The Athletic noted he dribbled with just his left hand for extended stretches, and Chris Herring of ESPN granted it was likely playing a role in Los Angeles' ability to hang around:

What's more, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com noted Klay Thompson was "noticeably limping" with an ankle ailment, although it didn't stop him from adding 20 points.

The backcourt showdown spurned the fatherly hyperbole, but it was two lengthy small forwards—one with a Hall of Fame resume and one hoping to tap into his vast potential—who put on a show.

Ingram went toe-to-toe with Durant a number of times and even stripped the ball from the reigning NBA Finals MVP late in overtime. Arash Markazi of ESPN suggested the showing could be a turning point for the youngster:

Moral victories are few and far between in the NBA, but the Lakers can point to the efforts of their young stars in Ball and Ingram as building blocks. If they can stand face-to-face with the dominant force in the league and keep Los Angeles competitive throughout, there is reason to think they will eventually ascend to All-Star statuses of their own.

They will look to build on Wednesday's outing Saturday against the Denver Nuggets at Pepsi Center, while the Warriors will continue their six-game road trip Friday against the Orlando Magic.