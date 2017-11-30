Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Owners

Tim Warner/Getty Images

As the NFL fantasy football playoffs approach, the start 'em, sit 'em decisions facing owners don't get any easier, yet the importance of each decision features even more at stake.

What's at stake speaks for itself. How difficult each decision can be seems personified by the Week 12 scoring leaders, where usual suspects like Julio Jones and Antonio Brown were complemented by newcomers such as Robby Anderson and Jamaal Williams.

At the same time, guys like Leonard Fournette and Travis Kelce scored in single-digit territory.

We're here to provide an assist by rolling all the information available into start-sit suggestions, so let's compare some notable matchups at each position to formulate rankings before looking at who to play and bench.

QB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Tom Brady (at BUF) vs. Blake Bortles (vs. IND) Tom Brady Kirk Cousins (at DAL) vs. Philip Rivers (vs. CLE) Kirk Cousins Russell Wilson (vs. PHI) vs. Jared Goff (at ARI) Jared Goff Matthew Stafford (at BAL) vs. Case Keenum (at ATL) Case Keenum Derek Carr (vs. NYG) vs.Drew Brees (vs. CAR) Drew Brees Author's opinion

Start: Kirk Cousins, WAS (at DAL)

It doesn't get much easier than this in Week 13.

Kirk Cousins on a short week against the Dallas Cowboys should have owners seeing dollar signs—the Washington Redskins quarterback hit the Cowboys for 11.52 points in Week 8.

It doesn't sound like much, but Cousins has flown past the 20-point mark six times, including in two of his last three outings. At the same time, those Cowboys have only regressed in recent weeks, allowing 20 or more points to the position in two games in a row.

Against the position as a whole, the Cowboys allow the eighth-most points on average, meaning Cousins will have a strong day.

Sit: Alex Smith, KC (at NYJ)

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Don't laugh—just a few weeks ago, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was a viable weekly option for owners.

Smith is a good example of how quickly things can change in this arena. Before a Week 10 bye, he had scored 19 or more points in two out of three games and five times overall.

Since, he hasn't hit the 15-point mark, throwing one touchdown over two games despite simple matchups.

It feels like Smith is almost in danger of losing his job, and it'd be hard to blame the Chiefs at this point. It would be easy to blame owners who trot him out against the New York Jets simply because they allow the 10th-most points to quarterbacks—at an easy-to-stream position, there are more predictable outcomes than the Alex Smith rollercoaster.

RB

Matchup Comparison Verdict Le'Veon Bell (at CIN) vs. Todd Gurley (at ARI) Le'Veon Bell Jordan Howard (vs. SF) vs. Lamar Miller (at TEN) Jordan Howard Isaiah Crowell (at LAC) vs. Melvin Gordon (vs. CLE) Melvin Gordon Kareem Hunt (at NYJ) vs. Adrian Peterson (at LAR) Kareem Hunt Leonard Fournette (vs. IND) vs. Alvin Kamara (vs. CAR) Leonard Fournette Author's opinion

Start: Jordan Howard, CHI (vs. SF)

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Owners will need to find a way to forgive Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard for his 1.9-point performance in Week 13.

Last year's breakout rookie back is bound to have some duds in bad matchups given the lack of talent around him. This also means the inverse is true in a big way.

Said inverse should occur in Week 13 when his Bears host the reeling San Francisco 49ers team. Those 49ers allow the outright most points to backs on average, and their trying to slow Howard in the cold away from home isn't a great outlook.

Well, it is for owners, whose biggest hurdle here is forgiving Howard for recent struggles in miserable situations.

Sit: Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. HOU)

Patience is key when it comes to Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

Henry is an offseason removed from being a matchup-free option in all formats once the Titans fully commit to him as the workhorse back.

But that's next year, and the Titans simply aren't there yet, hence his 13 or fewer carries in five consecutive games. It's no coincidence his highest carry total (19) produced his biggest day (20.5 points).

Even if the Titans have a change of heart and ride Henry in Week 13, he's facing a Houston Texans defense allowing the fourth-fewest points to the position, making him a non-option.

WR

Matchup Comparison Verdict DeAndre Hopkins (at TEN) vs. Adam Thielen (at ATL) DeAndre Hopkins Keenan Allen (vs. CLE) vs. Josh Doctson (at DAL) Keenan Allen Jarvis Landry (vs. DEN) vs. Antonio Brown (at CIN) Antonio Brown Julio Jones (vs. MIN) vs. Doug Baldwin (vs. PHI) Julio Jones Alshon Jeffery (at SEA) vs. Demaryius Thomas (at MIA) Alshon Jeffery Author's opinion

Start: DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (at TEN)

DeAndre Hopkins might be the most consistent wideout in fantasy football these days.

Despite an odd quarterback situation, the Texans receiver has double-digit production in five consecutive games and eight times outright. The usage isn't going anywhere either, not with at least 11 targets in four of his last five games, with the high sitting at the 16-target mark.

It's all good news for Nuk heading into the game against the Titans, owners of the defense coughing up the seventh-most points to opposing wideouts.

Don't forget Nuk torched the Titans back in Week 4, catching 10 of his 12 targets for 107 yards and a score, good for 16.7 points.

Sit: Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (LAR)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald used to be Nuk.

Now? He's a veteran on a team without its starting quarterback and has devolved into a matchup-based play. The proof is in the last three weeks, where he's scored double digits twice yet only put up 3.2 points on eight targets in a tough game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Things don't get any easier for Fitzgerald in Week 13, where his hobbled Cardinals host the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, those Rams allow the fifth-fewest points to wideouts this year.

Also as expected, the Rams held Fitzgerald to 2.9 points back in Week 7. He'll likely flirt with the same mark again in Week 13.

TE

Matchup Comparison Verdict Rob Gronkowski (at BUF) vs. Austin Hooper (vs. MIN) Rob Gronkowski Hunter Henry (vs. CLE) vs. Jack Doyle (at JAX) Hunter Henry Ricky Seals-Jones (vs. LAR) vs. Delanie Walker (vs. HOU) Delanie Walker Travis Kelce (at NYJ) vs. Charles Clay (vs. NE) Travis Kelce C.J. Fiedorowicz (at TEN) vs. Jason Witten (vs. WAS) Jason Witten Author's opinion

Start: Hunter Henry, LAC (vs. CLE)

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Ride the Hunter Henry wave while it lasts, folks.

The Los Angeles Chargers tight end dropped 13.6 points in Week 12, catching all five of his targets for 76 yards and a score.

That performance broke a rough stretch for Henry, though he's still the guy who scored seven or more in five games before Week 8. He's reliable if the matchup is right, which it is in Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, the team coughing up the third-most points on average to tight ends.

Cleveland has allowed at least seven points to tight ends in four games and counting, meaning Henry is the fifth and seven is merely the floor.

Sit: Cameron Brate, TB (at GB)

Steve Nesius/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is also a guy who was quite reliable back in the early weeks of the season.

The difference is, he isn't coming out of a strong game as he heads into Week 13—he posted only 0.6 points in Week 12.

This isn't a comeback opportunity for Brate owners regardless of who he has under center thanks to a road game against the Green Bay Packers.

Given the Packers don't have much of an offense right now, this should be a low-scoring game. Feel free to sprinkle in the fact the Packers surrender the fewest points to opposing tight ends outright.