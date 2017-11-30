Week 13 NFL Picks: Spread Advice, Best Odds and Full Game Predictions

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Once the calendar turns to December, the New England Patriots know how to get the job done, as they are 12-4 in their past 16 December games.

The Patriots take on longtime AFC East rivals the Buffalo Bills in upstate New York Sunday, and it does not appear to be a positive development for the home team.

New England has won seven games in a row following a 2-2 start, and its once sieve-like defense has made a big improvement. The Patriots have allowed a maximum of 17 points in each of their past seven games.

Their yardage allowed is still quite alarming, as they rank 30th in that area, but they know how to keep opponents from getting into the end zone. Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy is one of the most underrated players in the league and boasts a team-leading 70 tackles and 5.0 sacks.

The main issue when playing the Patriots is confronting their offense. The focus is almost always on quarterback Tom Brady, and he is an MVP candidate with 3,374 passing yards and a 26-3 TD-interception ratio, but New England's versatility on offense is quite overwhelming.

Running backs Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee handle the running game, while Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola and Brandin Cooks handle the bulk of the pass-catching responsibilities. They will be even more dangerous when Chris Hogan returns from a shoulder injury, but he has missed three straight games and did not practice Wednesday.

The Bills are a confused organization. They recently tried to replace quarterback Tyrod Taylor with Nathan Peterman, but that went so badly head coach Sean McDermott had to go back to Taylor almost immediately.

Taylor is completing 64.0 percent of his passes and has a 12-3 TD-interception ratio. While Buffalo is not in love with Taylor, New England head coach Bill Belichick praised him in his media session Wednesday.

"His running ability creates passing yards because of the extended play capability, so he can get the ball down the field to [Charles] Clay, in particular, [Jordan] Matthews, [Zay] Jones," Belichick said.



The Patriots are 8.5-point favorites over the Bills, and it's difficult to see Buffalo hanging with New England in this game. Take the champions to win and cover the spread.

NFL Week 13 Schedule, Odds

Washington at Dallas (-1.5); O/U 44.5; Washington 27, Dallas 14

Denver (-1.5) at Miami; O/U 39.5; Miami 17, Denver 14

Detroit at Baltimore (-2.5); O/U 43; Detroit 31, Baltimore 27

Houston at Tennessee (-7); O/U 43.5; Tennessee 34, Houston 14

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (-9.5); O/U 40.5; Jacksonville 27, Indianapolis 10

Kansas City (-3) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 43.5; N.Y. Jets 20, Kansas City 19

Minnesota at Atlanta (-3); O/U 47; Atlanta 28, Minnesota 17

New England (-8.5) at Buffalo; O/U 48.5; New England 35, Buffalo 10

San Francisco at Chicago (-3); O/U 39; San Franciscon 27, Chicago 24

Tampa Bay (-1.5) at Green Bay; O/U 44.5; Green Bay 22, Tampa Bay 14

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers (-13.5); O/U 42.5; L.A. Chargers 38, Cleveland 20

Carolina at New Orleans (-4.5); O/U 48; New Orleans 30, Carolina 23

L.A. Rams (-7) at Arizona; O/U 45.5; L.A. Rams 22, Arizona 14

N.Y. Giants at Oakland (-9); O/U 42; Oakland 35, N.Y. Giants 16

Philadelphia (-5.5) at Seattle; O/U 47; Seattle 30, Philadephia 23

Pittsburgh (-5.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 43.5; Cincinnati 20, Pittsburgh 17

New York Giants at Oakland Raiders

The New York Giants made a dramatic move Tuesday, when they took a look at two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning and decided he was not going to start Sunday for the first time in his career.

The move indicates that the longtime team leader will be moving on after this season—and that the Giants are are going to try to find a new signal-caller.

The Giants will go with former New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith as their starter here, and that's not a comfortable solution for Giants fans who are suffering through a miserable 2-9 season. Smith has a career 28-36 lifetime TD-interception ratio, and accuracy is not his strong suit.

While the Giants are dealing with the controversy of their latest move, the Oakland Raiders have an opportunity to make a push at the AFC West title.

The Raiders are just 5-6, but they are only one game behind the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs and control their own destiny.

They should be able to get their offense in high gear against the New York defense. Quarterback Derek Carr has battled injuries this year, but he has completed 64.7 percent of his passes and has thrown for 16 touchdowns.

The Raiders have some issues at the wide receiver position, with Michael Crabtree's suspension and Amari Cooper's questionable status (concussion, ankle), but the Raiders could turn to tight end Jared Cook, wideout Seth Roberts and speedy Cordarrelle Patterson.

Oakland has been rated as a nine-point favorite. Expect the home team to play one of its best games of the year as the Giants fracture before our eyes. This game should be a blowout from start to finish.

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting a lot of love from the football public, and this streaking 10-1 team is heading across the country to play a clawing Seattle Seahawks team that is in a desperate fight to make the playoffs.

Despite going on the road against a team that has been one of the best in the NFC in recent years, the Eagles are 5.5-point favorites.

While that line is realistic based on the way the two two teams have played this year, the Eagles are bound to slip up sooner or later. Additionally, the schedule is getting more difficult, as they face the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 14.

It would be quite surprising if their winning streak is still intact after that game.

Philly quarterback Carson Wentz is an MVP candidate with a 28-5 TD-interception ratio, and his confidence level is extremely high. However, this appears to be the game in which Seattle counterpart Russell Wilson will say: "Not in my house."

Wilson is also having a wonderful year, with 3,029 yards and 23 touchdowns—as well as serving as the team's leading rusher, with 401 yards. He will inspire middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and the Seattle defense to limit Wentz.

Look for the Seahawks to cover the spread and win the game in front of their raucous fans.

