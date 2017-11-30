5 Ways WWE Can Keep Fans Interested During Final Month of 2017

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

December is a tricky time of year for WWE, mainly because people are more focused on celebrating the holidays with their friends and family than consuming entertainment.

It's also a slower period for the company before it ramps up for the Road to WrestleMania following the annual Royal Rumble in January.

This is typically when management books random stipulation matches like Miracle on 34th Street Fights or Santa's Sack on a Pole matches because it's saving all the good ideas for the first few months of the next year.

Unfortunately, WWE Creative has been dealing with these issues for a long time. This means it's more important than ever to keep the WWE Universe engaged during the entire year.

This article will look at some of the ways WWE can keep fans tuning in during the final month of 2017.