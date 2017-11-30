WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of Nov. 30

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw and SmackDown Live are two different shows as December approaches.

The flagship is on cruise control, taking its leisurely time in telling stories and setting up rivalries. It has no imminent pay-per-views or live-event specials to concern itself and thus, it has a little more time to experiment with storytelling and Superstar pushes.

SmackDown Live, though, is approaching its broadcasts with a sense of urgency. On December 17, the blue brand presents Clash of Champions, a pay-per-view event that will be headlined by WWE champion AJ Styles defending against Jinder Mahal.

Thus, the Tuesday night staple is producing shows where things happen, stories are developed and Superstars are put in a position to succeed.

Does that necessarily mean that SmackDown provided fans a better show than Raw this week, though?

Why Raw?

Samoa Joe's return from injury just under a month ago has been one of the bright spots on Monday nights, as The Samoan Submission Machine has torn through and run over any Superstar put in his path.

Monday night, he not only decimated Titus Worldwide singlehandedly, he reignited a rivalry with Roman Reigns.

After The Big Dog successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Elias in a strong match that made a star out of The Drifter, Joe attacked the titleholder from behind, choking him out despite attempts by officials to pull him off.

Joe's continued development into the most dangerous man on the Raw brand will continue to create intriguing television for fans to invest energy in.

Reigns' Shield teammate Seth Rollins was in action Monday, working a stellar match with Cesaro.

The Ring of Honor alumni tore the house down with a match that was every bit as good as one would expect given the talent of the Superstars involved.

While the match was strong from a quality standpoint, one can only hope the rivalry between Rollins and Dean Ambrose and Cesaro and Sheamus is nearing its conclusion after months of the two teams working together.

Absolution was the name given to the union of Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Monday night.

The trio obliterated Sasha Banks after laying out Bayley and Mickie James backstage. From there, they sent a message to Asuka, suggesting The Empress of Tomorrow may be in their sights.

The threesome and the attacks they have brought upon the women's division has created a sense of danger and reignited a fire that had been tempered due to repetitive matches and the same handful of challengers routinely competing for the women's title.

Why SmackDown?

Speaking of brand-new trios to the women's division, the newly named Riott Squad of Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan made their presence felt Tuesday night as they obliterated Naomi, causing several injuries to the former women's champion, then laid waste to women's champion Charlotte en route to their first televised victory on the main roster.

The trio has beaten down any competitor in their way and, much like Absolution on Mondays, created a sense of danger in the division. It was a much-appreciated change given the repetitive nature of the matches and the lack of interesting stories left to tell.

Interesting stories were not lacking elsewhere on the card as Mojo Rawley finally completed a heel turn that has been months in the making.

The former NXT star and 2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner attacked and beat down Zach Ryder, shattering The Hype Bros team and igniting a singles push that could do wonders for his floundering main-roster career.

His assault on Ryder was intense and aggressive, hitting all the right notes and demonstrating the frustration that existed within the former Arizona Cardinal.

Then there was Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The best friends continued to thrive as the blue brand is built around them.

The best kind of heels, they are smart and routinely outthink their opponents and authority, making it even more infuriating for fans.

Tuesday night, Owens wrestled Randy Orton in an appropriately violent No Disqualification match in which Zayn was barred from ringside. When the fight spilled into the aisleway though, Zayn appeared and blasted Orton with a chair.

Since it did not happen at ringside, technically Zayn was in the right.

Owens would pick up the win, likely much to the chagrin of commissioner Shane McMahon, who continues to seek vengeance against the duo.

Biggest Botch

The continued misuse of Finn Balor is infuriating.

The first universal champion came to the aid of Jason Jordan Monday night, drawing a big pop from fans and proving that yes, he is over. However, the excitement surrounding his appearance and impromptu match with Kane was tempered when he was blasted with a chair and beat down by The Big Red Monster.

That's right; Balor was trotted out to save Jordan, only to look like a massive loser by being beaten up himself.

He was sacrificed to set up the arrival of Braun Strowman and a show-closing angle between two other Superstars rather than enjoying the spotlight that should be shining bright on him.

The Irishman has to be frustrated with his place on the roster, as are his fans, who are waiting impatiently for him to return to the top of the card, where he made a tremendous impact last July before injury halted his momentum.

Winner

Raw had a solid show this week that continued to introduce rivalries and potential matchups that will benefit the show in the long run.

SmackDown's sense of urgency, coupled with strong storylines advancements and character developments, make it the clear-cut winner this week, though.

The blue brand is riding a wave of momentum on the backs of Owens, Zayn, The Riott Squad and AJ Styles and should be able to deliver a quality Clash of Champions pay-per-view later in December.

Raw will continue entertaining but for now, the blue brand has all of the energy and excitement on its side.