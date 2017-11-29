LaVar Ball on Stephen Curry: 'I Still Don't Think He's Better Than' Lonzo

John Locher/Associated Press

LaVar Ball isn't ready to change his mind about his son versus Stephen Curry.

The outspoken father said last year he thought Lonzo Ball—who was at UCLA at the time—was better than the Warriors star, and he apparently still believes it.

"I trained my son. I know what he's about," LaVar told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke Wednesday. "You guys know what Steph is about from what you've seen. I don't know what Steph is about. He's a good player."

Even when reminded Curry was a two-time MVP, he didn't back down.

"He can be a 10-time MVP. I still don't think he's better than my son," Ball said.

This is right in line with what he said last February, when he implied the Warriors would be better off last season with Lonzo instead of Curry.

The Lakers rookie has had an inconsistent start to his career, averaging 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. While he has two triple-doubles, he is also shooting just 30.9 percent from the field and 24.5 percent from three-point range.

While he has been criticized by many for the lack of efficiency, Curry was actually one of the people to come to his defense, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic (h/t Dan Devine of Yahoo Sports):

"He's a rookie. He's going through the ups and downs like every rookie has, whether you're highly touted or not. It's all a learning experience, trying to find your way and be comfortable. Basically my perception is he's working through that. I've always said he's a great talent, I think loves to play basketball, so he'll be able to fight through that and have a great career."

Curry has also been an All-NBA player in each of the last four years and has won two titles in the last three years. While Ball might reach this level someday, it's difficult to argue he is better right now.