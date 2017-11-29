Sumo Grand Champion Harumafuji Retires Amid Assault Allegations

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

After allegedly attacking a fellow sumo wrestler, Harumafuji announced his retirement from the sport Wednesday, per Justin McCurry of the Guardian.

"As a yokozuna, I feel responsible for injuring Takanoiwa and so will retire from today," Harumafuji said in a press conference. "I apologise from my heart to the people, sumo fans, the Japan sumo association, to supporters of my stable and my coach and his wife for causing such trouble."

Harumafuji is one of the most popular stars in sumo wrestling as one of four reigning grand champions. Unfortunately, the 33-year-old made headlines for the wrong reasons earlier this month when he admitted to assaulting fellow wrestler Takanoiwa at a party.

According to the report, he hit the younger competitor as many as 30 times, causing a "concussion, a fracture to the base of the skull and other injuries."

Harumafuji withdrew from his most recent tournament after the story broke.

The Mongolian has not yet been charged, but it seems to have at least cost him his career.