    Sumo Grand Champion Harumafuji Retires Amid Assault Allegations

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    Sumo grand champion Harumafuji of Mongolia performs his ring entry forms at the Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. The Shinto ritual is part of the annual New Year's celebrations at the shrine. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
    Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

    After allegedly attacking a fellow sumo wrestler, Harumafuji announced his retirement from the sport Wednesday, per Justin McCurry of the Guardian.

    "As a yokozuna, I feel responsible for injuring Takanoiwa and so will retire from today," Harumafuji said in a press conference. "I apologise from my heart to the people, sumo fans, the Japan sumo association, to supporters of my stable and my coach and his wife for causing such trouble."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Video Play Button
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Vintage Dwight Puts Ibaka on a Poster 💪

      Zac Wassink
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      How Top Fringe Teams Can Still Make CFP

      Brad Shepard
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Oladipo Is Playing Like an All-Star Out of Russ' Shadow

      Yaron Weitzman
      via Bleacher Report
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Every NFL Team's Kryptonite

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report