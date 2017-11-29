Sumo Grand Champion Harumafuji Retires Amid Assault Allegations

Koji Sasahara/Associated Press

After allegedly attacking a fellow sumo wrestler, Harumafuji announced his retirement from the sport Wednesday, per Justin McCurry of the Guardian.

"As a yokozuna, I feel responsible for injuring Takanoiwa and so will retire from today," Harumafuji said in a press conference. "I apologise from my heart to the people, sumo fans, the Japan sumo association, to supporters of my stable and my coach and his wife for causing such trouble."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.