Philadelphia Eagles Could Join Elite Club with Blowout Victory Sunday

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles knocked out the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-3 in Week 12, pushing the NFL's best record to 10-1 on the season.

The 28-point difference marked the team's fourth consecutive victory by at least 20 points. If the club does the same to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, Philadelphia would join the ranks of just five other teams to accomplish the same feat, per NFL Communications.

The 1999 St. Louis Rams were the last to do so, while two Eagles teams (1949 and 1953) have also had similar dominant stretches. No team has more than five straight such victories.

Leading the charge for the Eagles under center is second-year quarterback Carson Wentz. After a rookie campaign in which he posted just a 16-to-14 touchdown-to-interception ratio, something seems to have clicked with Wentz following another offseason. In his second year as the team's signal-caller, Wentz possesses a league-best 28 touchdown passes while throwing just five interceptions.

Considerable strides have been made on the other side of the ball as well. Philadelphia ranked 12th in the league in points allowed per game (20.7) last season, but that number has dipped to 17.4 points per contest to rank third in 2017.

While the Eagles have boat-raced four consecutive teams, none of them possess a .500 or better record entering Week 13. Seattle sits at 7-4 following a win over the San Francisco 49ers last week and could present a roadblock to Philadelphia's path to history.