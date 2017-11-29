Anthony Davis Ejected for 1st Time in Career for Arguing Foul Call with Referee

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis was ejected in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for arguing a foul call with an official.

According to Alan Horton of the Timberwolves' radio team, the ejection was the first of Davis' 355-game career.

The Brow was well on his way to a brilliant night before he was tossed. In 18 minutes, Davis piled up 17 points (7-of-13 shooting) and five rebounds.

Davis should be back on the floor Friday when the Pelicans start a brief two-game road trip with a showdown against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.