    Anthony Davis Ejected for 1st Time in Career for Arguing Foul Call with Referee

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 24: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the Phoenix Suns on November 24, 2017 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Barry Gossage/Getty Images

    New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis was ejected in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for arguing a foul call with an official.

    According to Alan Horton of the Timberwolves' radio team, the ejection was the first of Davis' 355-game career.

    The Brow was well on his way to a brilliant night before he was tossed. In 18 minutes, Davis piled up 17 points (7-of-13 shooting) and five rebounds.

    Davis should be back on the floor Friday when the Pelicans start a brief two-game road trip with a showdown against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kristaps (Ankle) Out vs. Heat, X-Rays Negative

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      NBA logo
      NBA

      How Nick Young Became Swaggy P 😂

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      BS Meter on Latest NBA Rumors

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: 76ers Will Target LeBron If He Leaves

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report