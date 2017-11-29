Anthony Davis Ejected for 1st Time in Career for Arguing Foul Call with Referee

Anthony Davis Ejected for 1st Time in Career for Arguing Foul Call with RefereeNovember 29, 2017
Barry Gossage/Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis was ejected in the second quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for arguing a foul call with an official.
According to Alan Horton of the Timberwolves' radio team, the ejection was the first of Davis' 355-game career.
The Brow was well on his way to a brilliant night before he was tossed. In 18 minutes, Davis piled up 17 points (7-of-13 shooting) and five rebounds.
Davis should be back on the floor Friday when the Pelicans start a brief two-game road trip with a showdown against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.