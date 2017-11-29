Yasmani Grandal Trade Rumors: Dodgers Willing to Move Catcher

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

Yasmani Grandal took a backseat during the Los Angeles Dodgers' run to the World Series, and the team is now reportedly "willing" to move the catcher this offseason.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the news Wednesday, citing rival clubs as the source and noting Grandal started just two of Los Angeles' 15 playoff games. Austin Barnes started the remaining contests, suggesting Grandal could be expendable.

Barnes is 27 years old and Grandal is 29, but there is more to this potential move than age difference. Morosi said it was "a reasonable conclusion" to assume Barnes will be the Dodgers' starting catcher in 2018, which would make Grandal "a very expensive backup, even for [the] biggest-spending MLB team."

Grandal would be a power-hitting addition to any lineup in the league at a position not always known for its sluggers. He drilled 22 home runs in 2017 after he blasted a career-high 27 long balls the previous year and has hit at least 15 homers four straight seasons.

He slashed .247/.308/.459 in 2017, which marked his highest batting average since he was a rookie in 2012.

What's more, he also improved his defense in 2017.

According to FanGraphs, Grandal was responsible for five total defensive runs saved above average at catcher last season, the first time he posted a positive number in the stat since he was a rookie. He also threw out a career-high 32.3 percent of base stealers, per ESPN.com.

While the Dodgers may be shifting their attention behind the plate toward Barnes, Grandal could provide a catching update for a number of suitors this offseason.