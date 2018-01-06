Blake Griffin Suffers Concussion vs. Warriors, Ruled Out for Game

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Blake Griffin suffered a concussion against the Golden State Warriors and will not return, the Clippers announced.

The injury occurred when JaVale McGee elbowed Griffin, per Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

Griffin's injury woes continue. The 28-year-old missed a chunk of the season after spraining his MCL in late November. It was a major blow for a team that lost Patrick Beverley for the year and has dealt with injuries to key players like Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic throughout the season.

Griffin has had difficulties staying healthy later in his career. Since playing 80 games in the 2013-14 season, he missed 15 games in 2014-15, 47 games in 2015-16 and 21 games in 2016-17.

When he's been on the court this season, he's played at an elite level, thriving in his expanded role after Chris Paul departed for the Houston Rockets this summer. The combination of Griffin seeing more playmaking responsibilities, combined with an improved perimeter shot, has made him a handful for opposing big men to defend.

Heading into the game, Griffin was averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

While Griffin is sidelined, Wesley Johnson, Montrezl Harrell and Sam Dekker should all see their roles expand as the Clippers try to salvage their postseason aspirations amid a season that has continuously been marred by injury.