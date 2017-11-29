    Premier League Results: 2017 EPL Week 14 Scores, Table and Top Wednesday Scorers

    Wayne Rooney completed a hat-trick with a stunning strike from inside his own half as Everton thrashed West Ham United 4-0 at Goodison Park on Wednesday in the Premier League.

    Manchester City maintained their eight-point lead at the top of the table thanks to Raheem Sterling's stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory at home to Southampton.

    Meanwhile, Mo Salah netted his 11th and 12th league goals of the season as Liverpool won 3-0 away at Stoke City and Arsenal thrashed Huddersfield Town 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

    Here are Wednesday's Premier League results in full:

         

    Arsenal 5-0 Huddersfield Town

    Bournemouth 1-2 Burnley 

    Chelsea 1-0 Swansea City

    Everton 4-0 West Ham United 

    Manchester City 2-1 Southampton 

    Stoke City 0-3 Liverpool 

          

    Here is the latest goalscoring chart with Salah having extended his lead at the top:

         

    Mo Salah (Liverpool), 12 goals 

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), 10 

    Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), 9

    Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), 9

    Alvaro Morata (Chelsea), 8 

    Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), 8

    Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), 8

    Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), 7

    Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), 7

    Wayne Rooney (Everton), 7 

         

    The Premier League provided the latest standings after Week 14's action:

          

    Following the announcement of Sam Allardyce's imminent appointment as manager, Everton produced their best performance of the season against a sorry West Ham side to move up to 13th in the Premier League table.

    Rooney opened the scoring as he headed home the rebound having seen former England colleague Joe Hart save his 18th-minute penalty.

    He then doubled the Toffees' lead 10 minutes later, turning home after an excellent move, before netting one of the goals of his career to complete his treble in the 66th minute.

    Rooney latched on perfectly to Hart's scrambled clearance and guided a swirling half-volley more than half the length of the pitch and into an empty net.

    Per Opta, the 32-year-old had waited a long time to improve his hat-trick tally:

    Ashley Williams added the fourth from a corner with 12 minutes remaining to add polish to a morale-boosting performance for Everton, while West Ham manager David Moyes endured a torrid return to his former club.

    City looked set to drop their first points since August until Sterling curled home a 96th-minute winner, not the first crucial goal the Englishman has scored for the Sky Blues this term, per The Independent's Jack Pitt-Brooke:

    City had gone ahead through Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick, which deflected in off Saints defender Virgil van Dijk, in the 47th minute before Oriol Romeu swept home an equaliser 15 minutes from time.

    Liverpool's night was made much more comfortable after Salah came off the bench to score twice in the final 13 minutes against Stoke.

    Sadio Mane had put Liverpool ahead in the 17th minute, but Reds No. 1 Simon Mignolet was fortunate to stay on the pitch when he fouled Mame Biram Diouf, per the Liverpool Echo's James Pearce:

    The most convincing performance of the night came from Arsenal as they crushed Huddersfield with goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and an Olivier Giroud double.

    Meanwhile, Chelsea beat Swansea City 1-0 thanks to Antonio Rudiger's second-half header—it would have been a rout if not for Lukasz Fabianski—and Burnley moved into sixth after holding on to beat Bournemouth 2-1.

