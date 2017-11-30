Biggest Reasons for Philadelphia Eagles' Offensive Success This Season

0 of 6

Michael Perez/Associated Press

An aggressive approach to restructuring the offense last offseason indicated the Philadelphia Eagles would improve from 2016, but the machine-like effect of the Eagles offense has defied even the most optimistic expectations.

In Carson Wentz's rookie season, the Philly offense struggled to even be average and suffered from a severe lack of play-making on the perimeter and in the backfield. Infusing a savvy mix of veteran leaders and young, emerging talent has taken the Eagles offense from mediocre to elite, amplifying the development made by Wentz heading into his sophomore campaign.

The numbers tell everything about the Eagles' dominance on offense: they lead the league in points and are third in yards per game. But that's not just happening by accident. A perfect blend of contributions from people at every level of the organization have fueled the resurgence that has helped to carry the Eagles to a 10-1 start.

While the defense has been even better than expected and has dominated games, it's the offense that has propelled the Eagles toward the status of NFC favorites and serious Super Bowl contenders. Let's identify the biggest reasons why.