Bowl Games 2017-18: Complete Schedule of Matchups

After a weekend of conference championship matchups, college football's final four will be set Sunday. The committee will announce which teams will compete for the 2018 national championship in January, leaving 74 more teams to fill out the remaining bowl games.

For many, whatever bowl game they will be playing in represents a disappointment. Most teams go into the season with designs on winning a national championship—or at the very least competing for a conference title. The vast majority of these teams will instead play out their final moments of the season in sparsely populated stadiums in games designed to put something on national television on random Tuesdays and Wednesdays in December.

And that's fine.

Guys will get some cool swag and travel to locales they otherwise would not, and some guys will get to go out with a bowl win in their final collegiate game. That still matters to the players and coaches, even if the proliferation of bowl games and the advent of the College Football Playoff has quelled hype from the true bowl era.

There will also be some non-playoff matchups that are just plain fun.

For the most part, though, the focus will be on the College Football Playoff. Three teams made the committee's job easy. The ACC and SEC Championship Games were essentially play-ins, and Clemson and Georgia more than did their jobs to earn their spots. Clemson will likely enter the playoffs as the top seed after a dominant 38-3 win over Miami, which saw its once-promising season end with two straight losses.

Georgia avenged its only loss of the season with a 28-7 win over Auburn.

The only factor—other than sussing out the seeding—is the committee's decision between Ohio State and Alabama. The Crimson Tide were idle after losing to Auburn in Week 13, so their only hope was for a team in the top four to lose and open up a spot.

Wisconsin did just that, losing 27-21 to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes were looking to earn the final playoff spot despite having two losses.

2017 Bowl Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16

New Orleans Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN)



Cure Bowl (2:30 p.m., CBSSN)



Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)



New Mexico Bowl (4:30 p.m., ESPN)

Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)



Tuesday, Dec. 19

Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)



Wednesday, Dec. 20

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)



Thursday, Dec. 21

Gasparilla Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)



Friday, Dec. 22

Bahamas Bowl (12:30 p.m., ESPN)



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)



Saturday, Dec. 23

Birmingham Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN)



Armed Forces Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)



Dollar General Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)



Sunday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl (8:30 p.m., ESPN)



Tuesday, Dec. 26

Heart of Dallas Bowl (1 p.m., ESPN)



Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (5:15 p.m., ESPN)



Cactus Bowl, Phoenix (9 p.m., ESPN)



Wednesday, Dec. 27

Independence Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)



New Era Pinstripe Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)



Foster Farms Bowl (8:30 p.m., FOX)



Texas Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)



Thursday, Dec. 28

Military Bowl (1:30 p.m., ESPN)



Camping World Bowl (5:15 p.m., ESPN)



Alamo Bowl, San Antonio, 9 p.m. (ESPN)



Holiday Bowl, San Diego (9 p.m., FS1)

Friday, Dec. 29

Belk Bowl, Charlotte, N.C. (1 p.m., ESPN)



Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m., CBS)



Music City Bowl, Nashville, Tenn. (4:30 p.m., ESPN)



Arizona Bowl, Tucson, Ariz. (5:30 p.m., CBSSN)



Saturday, Dec. 30

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla. (12 p.m., ESPN)



Liberty Bowl, Memphis, Tenn. (12:30 p.m., ABC)

Fiesta Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Orange Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl (12 p.m., ESPN2)



Citrus Bowl (1 p.m., ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic (Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m., ESPN)

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 1, 5 p.m., ESPN): Oklahoma vs. Georgia



Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m., ESPN): Clemson vs. Alabama



Monday, Jan. 8

College Football Playoff National Championship, Atlanta (8 p.m., ESPN)



