Lane Kiffin Says He's Not Trolling Nick Saban Because He's Never Been on Twitter

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Lane Kiffin has thrown a few shots at his former boss on Twitter recently, but he knows the jokes at Nick Saban's expense won't get back to him.

"Everybody writes that I'm trolling him," Kiffin said Wednesday on The Dan Le Batard Show (h/t Andrea Adelson of ESPN). "What you don't realize is Nick Saban doesn't know what Twitter is. So he's never even been on Twitter. You can't troll somebody who doesn't see it. I'm really not trolling him."

Kiffin spent three seasons on the staff at Alabama working under Saban before taking his new job as head coach of Florida Atlantic.

He was replaced as offensive coordinator before the team's appearance in the national championship game last season, which ended in a loss to Clemson.

Kiffin has seemingly been trying to get back at Saban through childish jokes on Twitter:

On the other hand, he did also call Saban the "greatest coach of all time" in another tweet.

"I just like to have fun with the fans," Kiffin explained. "This profession, I don't know why, you're supposed to be so serious and just be so proper."

During Wednesday's radio show, he also followed a disconnection by saying Saban called him to stop telling stories, also joking that it was Tennessee that called.

His relaxed attitude seems to have helped him this year as Florida Atlantic finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.