NFL TV Schedule 2017: Week 13 Channel Guide, Coverage Map and Live Stream

Week 13 of the 2017 NFL season is upon us, and it features one of the heaviest slates of divisional matchups on the schedule to date.

Two out of the three prime-time games are between divisional rivals: Washington and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday and the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks could well be a playoffs preview.

Aside from the national games, you can view the television coverage map for the other games on the schedule in Week 13 via 506 Sports:

The full TV schedule, as well as the odds for the games, is listed below.

NFL Week 13 TV Schedule

Thursday

Washington at Dallas (-2.5): 8:25 p.m., NFLN

Sunday

Denver at Miami (Even): 1 p.m., Fox

Detroit at Baltimore (-3): 1 p.m., Fox

Houston at Tennessee (-7): 1 p.m., CBS

Indianapolis at Jacksonville (-8.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Kansas City (-4.5) at N.Y. Jets: 1 p.m., CBS

Minnesota at Atlanta (-2.5): 1 p.m., Fox

New England (-8.5) at Buffalo: 1 p.m., CBS

San Francisco at Chicago (-4.5): 1 p.m., CBS

Tampa Bay at Green Bay (Even): 1 p.m., Fox

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers (-13): 4:05 p.m., CBS

Carolina at New Orleans (-4): 4:25 p.m., Fox

L.A. Rams (-6) at Arizona: 4:25 p.m., Fox

N.Y. Giants at Oakland (-8.5): 4:25 p.m., Fox

Philadelphia (-5.5) at Seattle: 8:30 p.m., NBC

Monday

Pittsburgh (-6.5) at Cincinnati: 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Must-Watch Week 13 Matchups

Vikings at Falcons

The 9-2 Minnesota Vikings are running away with the NFC North.

The 7-4 Atlanta Falcons were expected to do the same with their division this year, but heading into Week 13, they are sitting in third place in the surprisingly competitive NFC South.

However, the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are only one game ahead at 8-3, so Atlanta is still in the race.

If the Falcons can defeat the Vikings on Sunday, that will spice things up in the NFC playoff race.

And Vegas thinks there's a good chance of that; the Falcons are favored by 2.5 points.

That's somewhat surprising even though the Falcons have won three games in a row. Minnesota has been the more consistent team this year, though the two teams match up well.

The Vikings are scoring an average of 24.6 points per game, while the Falcons are right there with them at 24.1.

But Minnesota is demonstrably stronger on defense, allowing only 17.7 points and 290.4 yards per game. That balance on both sides of the ball is what could help Minnesota brush by Atlanta in Week 13.

Eagles at Seahawks

There's no question Week 13's marquee matchup will be when the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles travel to CenturyLink Field to take on the 7-4 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles are not only the best team in the NFC but own the best record in the NFL as well. And they have shown no signs of slowing down.

Not even the vaunted Seattle defense could slow down these Eagles, though it will do its best on Sunday.

The Seahawks have held opponents to an average of 19.3 points per game heading into Week 13. But the Eagles haven't had a game this season in which they haven't scored at least 20 points, and they are averaging a whopping 31.9.

Philadelphia is the only team in the league averaging more than 30 points per outing.

Something's got to give when this stout defense and high-flying offense match up.

Even if Seattle can limit the damage Philly quarterback Carson Wentz and his many weapons are able to do, it seems unlikely that counterpart Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will be able to match them blow for blow.

Steelers at Bengals

Week 13 features a multitude of divisional clashes, and that includes Monday night's contest between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The 9-2 Steelers are tied with the New England Patriots for the AFC's best record and have a solid lead in the AFC North.

Meanwhile, the 5-6 Bengals are quickly falling out of playoff contention, and it seems unlikely they will be able to keep their two-game winning streak going on Monday.

Pittsburgh is favored by 6.5 points over Cincinnati, though the Steelers barely managed to squeak by the struggling Green Bay Packers in prime time during Week 12.

There's also the issue of the Steelers' play on the road. Pittsburgh has done well within the confines of Heinz Field and away from it this season, going 4-1 and 5-1, respectively. However, there's been a marked difference in play, especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's, between home games and away games.

Roethlisberger has thrown 12 touchdowns at home and eight while on the road and has completed 65.4 percent of his passes at Heinz Field compared to 60.9 percent while away.

If Cincinnati can pressure Roethlisberger and force him to play down to his road floor, it has a chance of winning this one.

