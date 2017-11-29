Drake Harris, Alex Malzone Granted Release from Michigan as Graduate Transfers

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The University of Michigan football program granted the release of wide receiver Drake Harris and quarterback Alex Malzone so they can seek graduate transfers for the 2018 college football season.

On Wednesday, Tom VanHaaren of ESPN.com confirmed the news and passed along comments from Harris, who said the Wolverines asked him to stay for his final year of eligibility.

"I just feel like my time is up here," he said. "I'm looking for a fresh start and I need to go somewhere that I'll be able to showcase my talents. I have nothing but good things to say about coach [Jim] Harbaugh and the University of Michigan. It's just unfortunate that things didn't work out how I wanted them to."

Harris was a 4-star prospect and the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2014 recruiting class based on 247Sports' composite rankings. His career with the Wolverines failed to reach expectations, though.

The Michigan native missed his entire freshman campaign and a majority of his sophomore season due to lingering hamstring problems, which started in high school. He failed to climb the depth chart when healthy, making just eight catches for 50 yards in 2015 and 2016 combined.

He briefly moved to defensive back ahead of the 2017 season, but returned to receiver and has once again struggled to see the field with one grab for 10 yards.

Meanwhile, Malzone failed to crack the Michigan lineup after arriving the program in 2015 as a 4-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He made an Instagram post about his decision Wednesday:

"It has been an awesome three years playing for the University of Michigan that I will cherish forever. It was a dream of mine to play for the University of Michigan and it's been an honor to wear the winged helmet. I will be graduating in April and will become a graduate transfer with two years left to play. Thank you to the Michigan coaching staff that has helped me mature and develop over these years. I've had great experiences with this team and have made relationships that will last a lifetime. I'm excited to continue my journey playing this great game. Go Blue!"

VanHaaren noted a third player, freshman offensive lineman Ja'Raymond Hall, announced he's still in the process of deciding whether to remain with the program.