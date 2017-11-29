John Mara Says There Is No Guarantee Ben McAdoo Won't Be Fired This Year

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

New York Giants co-owner John Mara is not giving head coach Ben McAdoo a vote of confidence with five games left in the regular season.

Per Tom Rock of Newsday, Mara said "there are no guarantees in life" when asked Wednesday if McAdoo's job is safe for the rest of this season.

When asked to evaluate McAdoo's job performance, Mara highlighted the Giants' record without putting all of the blame on the head coach.

"We're 2-9," he said (via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv). "I'm embarrassed about that. Nobody's doing a good job."

McAdoo announced on Tuesday that Eli Manning was being benched in favor of Geno Smith for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders. Manning has started 210 straight games in the regular season for the Giants dating back to November 2004.

After serving as New York's offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2014-15, McAdoo was hired to take over for Tom Coughlin as head coach in January 2016.

Expectations were high for the Giants and McAdoo coming into 2017 after they went 11-5 and made the playoffs as a wild card in his first season.

The Giants got off to an 0-5 start in 2017. They haven't won fewer than six games in a season since going 4-12 in 2003.