John Mara: Too Soon to Write Eli Manning 'Obituary,' but 'Tough Decisions' Ahead

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The New York Giants front office was involved in the decision to bench Eli Manning, but the team isn't necessarily moving on from the veteran quarterback permanently.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, team president John Mara previously discussed the move with general manager Jerry Reese, who had already spoken with head coach Ben McAdoo about the topic.

Still, Mara still thinks there is a chance for Manning to return as the starter eventually.

"I don't think you should be writing his obituary yet," he said Wednesday, per Tom Rock of Newsday. "A lot of things can change. We obviously have some tough decisions to make before the start of next year."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.