    John Mara: Too Soon to Write Eli Manning 'Obituary,' but 'Tough Decisions' Ahead

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - MAY 12: (L-R) New York Giants President & CEO John Mara, New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, and New York Giants Chairman/ Executive Vice President Steve Tisch attend the New York Giants and Jets send-off ceremony for the 2014 Super Bowl Bid at New Meadowlands Stadium on May 12, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    The New York Giants front office was involved in the decision to bench Eli Manning, but the team isn't necessarily moving on from the veteran quarterback permanently. 

    According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, team president John Mara previously discussed the move with general manager Jerry Reese, who had already spoken with head coach Ben McAdoo about the topic.

    Still, Mara still thinks there is a chance for Manning to return as the starter eventually.

    "I don't think you should be writing his obituary yet," he said Wednesday, per Tom Rock of Newsday. "A lot of things can change. We obviously have some tough decisions to make before the start of next year."

