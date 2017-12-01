Daily Fantasy Football Week 13: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Elsa/Getty Images

It's time for your weekly deep dive into your daily fantasy options for Sunday's NFL games. Below, you'll find solid potential lineups for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

And as always, may the fantasy points be with you!

FanDuel ($60,000 Budget)

FanDuel: Sunday, November 5

QB: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers ($8,100)

RB: Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams ($8,800)

RB: Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears ($7,500)

WR: Robby Anderson, New York Jets ($7,200)

WR: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers ($6,500)

WR: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams ($6,300)

TE: Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders ($5,500)

K: Ryan Succop, Tennessee Titans ($4,800)

DEF: Los Angeles Chargers ($5,300)

Total: $60,000 ($0 remaining)

We start with the Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, who is undoubtedly a risk against a solid New Orleans Saints defense. The reasoning is pretty simple: Newton has a higher ceiling than every other quarterback in fantasy, barring perhaps only Tom Brady, because of his unbelievable upside in the run game. If he gives you one of his MVP performances, you're off to a hell of a start.

If you don't trust his inconsistency and the matchup, however—and you couldn't be blamed on either account—you can easily slide Jared Goff into this lineup. While he doesn't offer Newton's overall upside, Goff faces an Arizona Cardinals defense giving up the third most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks per week.

He's also posted four strong showings in his past five contests, so Goff is an excellent second option at the position.

At running back, you probably don't need to be convinced of the merits of Todd Gurley, fantasy's most productive and valuable player this season. Jordan Howard, meanwhile, faces a San Francisco 49ers defense giving up the most yards from scrimmage to opposing running backs per week (172.9) and one that has already given up over 30 points to Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott this season.

That leaves Howard—who has been inconsistent but has also reached 125 or more rushing yards three times this season—with vast upside.

At wide receiver, there is a lot of value to be found in the middle-of-the-pack prices. Robby Anderson has been one of fantasy's hottest wide receivers over the past five weeks, with 23 receptions for 418 yards and six touchdowns.

At some point, his streak of five straight games with a score will end. There's a good chance it won't be against the Kansas City Chiefs, however, a team giving up 1.5 touchdowns per week on average to wide receivers, the most in the NFL. Anderson is a superb value.

So is Davante Adams. Unlike Green Bay Packers teammate Jordy Nelson, he hasn't missed a beat with Brett Hundley under center, registering 18 receptions for 298 yards and two scores in his past three games. He should only build on that against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers unit giving up the most receptions (15.4) and yards (207.7) and the fourth-most touchdowns (1.3) to opposing wideouts per week.

Finally, there is Cooper Kupp, who has emerged as Goff's top option at wide receiver. Suffice to say if you believe Goff will have a big game, it follows that Kupp should post big numbers as well.

At tight end, Jared Cook is a gamble but a worthwhile one, with Michael Crabtree suspended and Amari Cooper doubtful to play.

That could leave Cook as Derek Carr's top option in the passing game against a New York Giants defense giving up the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends per week (0.9) and the third-most yards (69.8). The Giants are also 29th in passing yards allowed per game (258) and tied for 28th with 22 passing touchdowns allowed on the season.

There are fantasy points to be had against this defense, and Cook should enjoy.

At kicker, Ryan Succop is solid value. He's been fairly consistent and faces an Indianapolis Colts defense unlikely to force a low-scoring game, seeing as they give up an NFL-worst 27.3 points per game.

The Los Angeles Chargers are a no-brainer defensively against the lowly Cleveland Browns, especially considering the Chargers defense and special team units have forced eight turnovers and scored three touchdowns in their past two games.

DraftKings ($50,000 Budget)

DraftKings: Sunday, November 5

QB: Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams ($6,700)

RB: Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears ($6,500)

RB: Dion Lewis, New England Patriots ($5,500)

WR: Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers ($6,500)

WR: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams ($6,400)

WR: Robby Anderson, New York Jets ($6,300)

TE: Julius Thomas, Miami Dolphins ($3,500)

FLEX: Zay Jones, Buffalo Bills ($4,600)

DEF: Los Angeles Chargers ($4,000)

Total: $50,000 ($0 remaining)

There are plenty of familiar faces in this lineup, so let's take a look at the new additions.

At running back, Dion Lewis is an intriguing play. The Buffalo Bills give the 30th-most points to opposing running backs in the DraftKings format, and Lewis has continued to carve a bigger role for himself in recent games, which included 112 rushing yards last time out.

Yes, trusting a New England Patriots running back is always maddening given head coach Bill Belichick's affinity for utilizing a committee at the position. But this risk comes at a solid price.

Roll the dice on Julius Thomas at tight end. He's slowly been working his way back into a relevant role in the Miami Dolphins offense, and the Denver Broncos have given up a touchdown to the position in seven of their 11 games this year. He's a good flier to take on a player in the bargain bin.

Finally, Zay Jones is an intriguing player to monitor in Buffalo given Kelvin Benjamin's injury woes and Jordan Matthews' ineffectiveness this season. Plus, the Patriots give up the second-most yards to the position per week. Jones is another solid bargain-bin gamble.

All fantasy and points-against stats per Yahoo Sports.