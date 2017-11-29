Carson Wentz Posting Season Nearing Only Kurt Warner and Dan Marino

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles tore apart the Chicago Bears by a score of 31-3 during Week 12. In the process, quarterback Carson Wentz threw for 227 yards and three touchdown passes, giving him a league-high 28 passing scores for the year.

With 28 touchdowns, Wentz trails only Kurt Warner and Dan Marino for the most thrown by a first or second-year quarterback through his team's first 11 games, per NFL.com. Warner (1999) and Marino (1984) threw 29 and 30 touchdown passes, respectively, over their teams' first 11 games.

Sunday's victory boosted the Eagles to a stellar 10-1 record, placing them atop the NFC and NFL totem pole. Partially due to Wentz's contributions through the air, the North Dakota State product has also become just the fourth quarterback in the first two years of his career during the Super Bowl era to start the season 10-1 or better.

The Eagles have consistently been on the winning end of their tilts this season, and Wentz has been equally reliable under center. The 24-year-old has thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of Philadelphia's last seven games while limiting his interceptions to just three over that span.

Wentz's improvement over his rookie season is nothing short of astounding. Across the first 11 games of his rookie season, Wentz threw for 2,593 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Over the same time period this season, he has 2,657 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Wentz and the Eagles look to keep the magical 2018 season rolling along, but the group faces a tough road matchup against the 7-4 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.