Julio Jones Lights Up Record Books Through First 90 Games

Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones posted a massive stat line during Sunday's 34-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, hauling in 12 of his 15 targets for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

Not only did the Falcons secure a victory and move within one game of the New Orleans Saints for the top spot in the NFC South, but Jones himself etched his name deeper into the NFL record books. Through 90 career games, no player in NFL history has recorded more receptions (563) nor receiving yards (8,649) than Jones, per NFL Communications.

Anquon Boldin led the way for receptions, having totaled 558 during his first 90 tilts, while Hall of Famer Lance Alworth owned the most receiving yards (8,502). Jones' massive output Saturday boosted him well ahead of all others in the record books. It wasn't the first time he had put together that type of stat line, either.

Jones' 253 receiving yards Sunday marked the third time in his career he has totaled at least 250 in a game. Not only is he the first player to reach that output three times, nobody else has done so more than once, per the same article.

The star wideout's best showing came last season against the Carolina Panthers when he went for 300 yards and a score on 12 catches. He also went for 259 yards and a touchdown on 11 grabs against the Green Bay Packers in 2014.

Jones is well on his way to a Hall of Fame career, but he hasn't taken home the big prize of a Super Bowl through the first six years. The team's closest opportunity came last season in a heartbreaking loss to the New England Patriots.

Although Jones and the Falcons sit third in the NFC South entering Week 13, they also possess the second wild-card spot over the Seattle Seahawks due to tiebreakers. Atlanta squares off against two playoff-caliber teams in the Minnesota Vikings and the Saints in the next two weeks, which will likely serve as a key stretch to the team's season.