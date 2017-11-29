AJ Styles Refutes Report He'll Retire from WWE After WrestleMania 34

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE champion AJ Styles took to Twitter on Wednesday to shut down whispers of retirement following WrestleMania 34 next year in New Orleans.

After being tagged in a tweet by a fan who mentioned "a lot of talk" regarding Styles retiring after the Showcase of Immortals, the Phenomenal One responded, "Wrong!"

In a Nov. 17 interview on the Mad Hatta Morning Show on Houston's 97.9 The Box (h/t Sean Rueter of CagesideSeats.com), Styles commented on his in-ring future, saying, "Work hard now, you enjoy it later. In a couple of years, I'll be able to catch every football game, every baseball game, every basketball game, cheerleading, gymnastics, whatever [my children are] in."

Styles turned 40 in June, but he is quite possibly performing at a higher level now than at any point in his nearly 20-year career.

He became a two-time WWE champion when he defeated Jinder Mahal for the title on SmackDown a few weeks ago, and went on to push Universal champion Brock Lesnar to the limit in a losing effort at Survivor Series.

Styles is arguably the best in-ring performer in the world currently, and he has come into his own from both a character and promo perspective since joining WWE at Royal Rumble 2016 after successful stints with TNA, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

He has a chance for a huge match at WrestleMania should he continue to hold the WWE Championship, and his first title defense will come against Mahal at December's Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

Conventional wisdom suggests Styles is at the back end of his career, but with how impressive he has been since joining WWE, he likely has several great years left in him should he decide to continue working for the foreseeable future.

